The Hunting Party Just Got a Season 2 Premiere Date: Details

This January, Agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson is back to work tracking down every type of serial killer imaginable. The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres in early 2026. Expect spine-tingling pursuits, more great guest stars and — if star Melissa Roxburgh gets her wish, a certain love triangle will continue to blossom.

Get the details on when to expect The Hunting Party's arrival below.

When does The Hunting Party Season 2 premiere? The Hunting Party returns on Thursday, January 8, at 10/9c. The hour-long crime drama follows Law & Order at 8/7c and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9/8c.

The Hunting Party cast is back, led by Melissa Roxburgh

Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest, Mindcage) still stars as ace profiler Bex Henderson, who's tasked with down escapees from "The Pit," a government prison that no one's supposed to know about and remains shrouded in mystery. And she's not doing it alone, as she's still working with former Pit warden Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler), ex-Pit prison guard Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie), intel officer Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia), and CIA Agent Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), who took a bullet in the Season 1 finale.

When NBC Insider asked Sabongui about his hopes for a Season 2, he shared that he'd love to delve further into Agent Hassani's backstory. "We get a little bit of insight in that finale episode about his wife, so that opens up a whole bunch of questions about his children," Sabongui said. "Are they back in D.C.? How good of a father can he actually be if we're watching him all day, every day, on these planes, and he's in different states chasing bad guys? And how does that land on him?"

Roxburgh echoed Sabongui's interest in seeing more of the team's lives outside of work, and she told NBC Insider she's interested in exploring the "triangle" between Odell, who Bex has history with, and Shane.

"I think that they both have something to show her," Roxburgh said. "I'm a woman, and I have had my fair share of different dynamics in my life that show me stuff about myself. I think Shane brings out the goofier side. She likes to rib him, and there's a playfulness in that dynamic. So, I really love the scenes with Josh because her job is pretty serious, and I love those scenes and those moments where she gets to kind of lighten up and joke around with him."

Meanwhile, "Odell is serious. He's not necessarily the jokey type," she added. "But there's an innate knowing that the two of them have together. I don't think that she can be as honest with anyone else."

Roxburgh said that in Season 2, "if the triangle is set up the way it's kind of looking, I think for me, playing Bex, I'm actually just curious to see what the writers come up with because I think that both sides of her are necessary."

Season 1 was a hit, reaching 30 million total viewers across platforms. Check back with NBC Insider for updates on guest stars who'll be playing a fresh batch of dangerous killers on the loose.