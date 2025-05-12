The Hunting Party Starring Melissa Roxburgh Renewed for Season 2 on NBC: Details

The Hunting Party is returning to track down more serial killers in Season 2.

Agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) and her team are returning to NBC to continue hunting down escaped serial killers from a top-secret prison. NBC announced the exciting renewal of The Hunting Party as part of the May 12 NBCUniversal Upfronts.

How to Watch Watch The Hunting Party on NBC and Peacock.

Read on to learn more about The Hunting Party.

When does The Hunting Party Season 2 return? The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres on NBC this fall. Keep an eye on NBC Insider for more details. For the full list of NBC Fall series, check out our schedule right here.

What is The Hunting Party about? The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

What happened in The Hunting Party Season 1? At the start of the series, Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) was adrift after losing her dream gig at the FBI. But then she was wooed back for a special, top-secret assignment to recover and re-incarcerate an unknown number of serial killers who escaped from the remote "Pit" facility in Wyoming. She joined CIA agent Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), former Pit warden (and former lover) Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler), Army Intelligence officer Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia), and prison guard Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) to fan out across the country every week to capture another terrifying killer. The season ended on a cliffhanger, with the team having uncovered yet another government conspiracy, and one of their own's lives on the line.

Melissa Roxburgh on The Hunting Party's big cliffhangers

Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) and Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) on The Hunting Party Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

"They left us with cliffhangers that make me excited about Season 2," Roxburgh told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 1 finale. "Also, in touching on personal details about everyone. Like, we have the whole Shane aspect with his mom — who she is — then going into Hassani's personal life. At the beginning of the season, [Hassani] has a stuffed animal, so we realize he's got kids. We think he's married, and then we realize she's been dead. And so that gives us a whole layer of personal details about this character. I know Bex has a softer spot for him now because of that.

"And then we get to see the Odell/Bex dynamic come to a head, and we're wondering what's going on there," she added. "Coming into Season 2, I want to see more of those aspects come to life. Now that the show has been set up and we have our system in place, I want to be able to tell more of the stories of their personal lives."

The Hunting Party Season 2 premieres on NBC this fall. All episodes of The Hunting Party Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.