Melissa Roxburgh & Cast Go Behind the Scenes of The Hunting Party: "Who Doesn't Love Serial Killers?"

Melissa Roxburgh and the Cast Go Behind the Scenes of The Hunting Party | NBC

NBC's new thriller series has some intense serial killers, but also lots of levity, the cast says in this behind-the-scenes video.

If you’re a fan of true crime, you have something in common with actress Melissa Roxburgh, star of NBC’s new thriller series The Hunting Party.

“When I got this script, I got excited because who doesn’t love serial killers and finding out why people do bad things?” Roxburgh explained in a behind-the-scenes video about the show, which premiered last month. However, the killers in The Hunting Party aren’t like any criminals you’ve heard of in a true crime podcast or documentary. The show stars Roxburgh as a member of an elite team who must track down deadly, dangerous prisoners following a mass jailbreak at an off-the-books super prison.

“None of them are boring,” Roxburgh said of The Hunting Party’s killers. "They’re all very specific and unique, and kinds of killers that you wouldn’t even dream of in a normal world.”

"Humor and levity" in The Hunting Party

In the series premiere, Roxburgh’s character, FBI Agent Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, helped recapture a killer named Richard Harris who, among many other unsavory traits, had a tendency to blind his victims before killing them to make them feel even more helpless. It’s intense stuff, but the other members of the cast say the series isn’t all grim and dark.

“I think one part of what balances well is the seriousness of the task at hand, but the humor and levity that comes with a team capable of handling those things,” said Patrick Sabongui, who plays CIA agent Jacob Hassani.

Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) and Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 4. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

“It deals with the heavy stuff, but provides a lot of levity without taking away from the stakes,” echoed Josh McKenzie, who plays Shane Florence.

“We get into the psychology of these monsters in our society,” Sabongui said.

“I want the audience members to have fun,” Roxburgh said to close out the behind-the-scenes video. She also noted that, while The Hunting Party does have an overarching serialized story, viewers can pop in week-to-week and still be satisfied.

“Whether you’re jumping in on one episode or with us for the whole ride, you’re not going to be disappointed,” she said.

