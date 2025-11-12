Tracy Morgan's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Gets Release Date on NBC (DETAILS)

NBC's 2026 official midseason schedule is here, and with it comes the premiere date of the network's latest original series.

Initially known as "The Untitled Tracy Morgan Project," The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is set to hit our small screens this coming winter. In his role as the title character, the show marks Morgan's return to NBC following his acclaimed roles in both Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. Tina Fey is an executive producer (collaborating with Morgan, yet again), along with creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

Previously announced series regulars include Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame, Living Single's Erika Alexander, and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan.

Below, find out everything we know so far about The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, including the premiere date.

What is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' release date?

Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) appears on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins debuts with a one-hour premiere of two back-to-back episodes on Monday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The following week it will move to its regular timeslot on Monday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

What is The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins about?

The comedy focuses on a disgraced former football player, portrayed by Morgan, who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.

Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) appear on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

The cast of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Find the full cast of the series below:

Tracy Morgan

Daniel Radcliffe

Erika Alexander

Bobby Moynihan

Precious Way

Jalyn Hall

Alexander will play Monica, Reggie's childhood sweetheart from Brooklyn turned ex-wife, who is also his agent and business manager. Moynihan is Rusty, Reggie’s loyal former teammate who has always stuck with him even when things went sideways. Way is Brina, Reggie’s loving and supportive fiancée who sees the documentary as an opportunity to advance her stardom. Hall will portray Carmelo, Reggie and Monica’s son, a high schooler who's grown up in the shadow of his dad's football career.

Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), Monica (Erika Alexander), and Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) in The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, but check back here on NBC Insider for any and all updates.