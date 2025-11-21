The Ending of Wicked: For Good, Explained

With Wicked: For Good now in theaters nationwide, those unspoiled by Wicked the stage musical are finally getting to see what happens to estranged friends Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Director Jon M. Chu's adaptation presents the events in the second act of the Broadway musical as the basis for the cinematic sequel, including the debut of two brand-new songs composed by Stephen Schwartz.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Wicked: For Good Soundtrack - Vinyl, Streaming Details

Of course, Chu and screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox expanded the story for Wicked: For Good, adding more character beats and more action as Elphaba broom zooms around Oz in her quest to reveal the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) as liars and oppressors of the animals in the Land of Oz.

But do those changes also extend to the end of the film? They sure do! NBC Insider breaks down the ending's changes from stage to screen below.

How does Wicked: For Good end?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) appear in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good remixes the end of the musical in some important ways.

In the wake of Elphaba's confrontation with Dorothy (Bethany Weaver) and her bucket of water, a now mourning Glinda returns to the Emerald City. She hands the Wizard the green bottle owned by Elphaba's mother, which he recognizes and comes to understand that the product of his affair was Elphaba, his true biological daughter. Glinda surmises that Elphaba was so powerful because she was a daughter of two worlds: the Wizard's human world and her mother's Land of Oz. He's despondent to discover his loss, which he caused by vilifying his daughter.

Glinda exiles the Wizard away from Oz and tells him to leave with Dorothy in his balloon. She then confronts Madame Morrible for her wickedness, and has Chistery and the flying monkeys take her to the cages that once held the animals she helped imprison. Then, Glinda humbly crowns herself as the leader of Oz, and the film comes back full circle to the opening of Wicked.

RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo (plus Jeff Goldblum?!) Bust Out a Wicked-Catchy Wicked Rap

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

However, in the film, Glinda changes the narrative and tells the Munchkins that she has more to say. She tells them that Oz's time of fear is over, and, to restore their society with compassion and acceptance, she welcomes back the animals — including Dulcibear and Professor Dillamond. She also offers to try and help change things as Glinda the Good. She is accepted by the Ozians and the animals and knows that she is on the right path to fulfilling Elphaba's hopes for her.

RELATED: Wicked Star Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon Recreate Viral Wizard of Oz Meme: "Her Sister Was a Witch!" (WATCH)

Meanwhile at Kiamo Ko castle, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) — who is revealed to be the Scarecrow — opens the trapdoor and reunites with a still alive Elphaba. She is shocked that he too is alive, as she believed he was dead. In love and aware they need to keep up the ruse of her death, they decide to leave the Land of Oz behind and begin to traverse the desert. However, Elphaba takes a moment to look back one last time when she feels Glinda access the power of the Grimmerie for the first time.

The film ends with a flashback to their Shiz days, content in the field together as Glinda whispers something to Glinda, an Easter egg recreation of the famous Wicked musical poster of the same image.

Does Wicked: For Good end differently than Wicked the Broadway musical? In the stage show, after Elphaba is confronted by Dorothy and seemingly dies (though she really doesn't), Glinda returns to the Emerald City and watches the Wizard leave Oz with Dorothy. She assumes governance of the Land of Oz and has Morrible arrested. She then comes full circle to the beginning of the musical when she confirms the death of Elphaba to the Munchkins and admits that she was friends with the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical closes on the "Finale" reprise as sung by Glinda, Elphaba and the Ozians.

Wicked: For Good is now playing in theaters! Check out the official movie website for Wicked: For Good right here.