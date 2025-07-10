Poker Face Season 2 Finale Ending Explained: Who Can Lie to Charlie? What's Next?

The second season of Peacock's Poker Face has sent amateur detective Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) to some very strange places. Along the way, she's made new friends, solved new cases, and even approached something like stability in her freewheeling life.

But even Charlie's not prepared for the events of the Season 2 finale, which include some very surprising reveals and an ending that sends Charlie off on another new trajectory. Plus, it turns out at least one person in the world can actually lie to Charlie. Let's take a closer look.

Poker Face Season 2 ending explained

Alex (Patti Harrison) in Poker Face Season 2, Episode 10. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

The Season 2 finale, "The End of the Road," directed by Lyonne herself, picks up immediately after the events of the previous episode, "Day of the Iguana." Charlie and her friend Alex (Patti Harrison) are on the run, racing to the witness protection safehouse of Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman) in an effort to save Bea's life and uncover the identity of a mysterious assassin known only as The Iguana, a killer so adept at hiding that people don't even know their face thanks to constant shapeshifting through prosthetics. With Beatrix's help, they can clear Alex of a murder for which she was framed, and get to the bottom of the Iguana mystery.

While Charlie's FBI friend Luca (Simon Helberg) buys them time, Charlie and Alex finally reach the home in Indiana where Beatrix is living a quiet life as a baker. When they get there, though, Charlie finds that no one will answer the door, the guards on the property are dead, and Alex has gone missing from the passenger seat of her car. Inside the house, Charlie is devastated to find that Beatrix is already dead from a gunshot wound to the head, and when Alex reappears with a gun to her head, the game is finally up. Charlie has identified the Iguana, and in the process discovered the one person who's able to lie to her.

Who can lie to Charlie Cale?

Though Alex made it appear that someone just on the other side of a doorway was holding her hostage, she then reveals that she was holding her own gun, and has in fact been the Iguana all along. Though she'd semi-retired as an assassin, The Iguana was intrigued by the call to kill Beatrix Hasp, especially when she discovered that only one person, Charlie Cale, actually knew Beatrix's real location.

So, to carry out her mission, Alex/The Iguana got close to Charlie and tried, on the day they met, to lie to her face when she offered her a free coffee. By stripping out all of her "humanity," Alex was able to pull the lie off and, by projecting the image of a person who's honest to a fault, she earned Charlie's trust. To set the final stages of the plan in motion, she then hired another assassin to infiltrate Kirby's (Haley Joel Osment) wedding in the previous episode, then killed that assassin after he set Alex herself up as a patsy for Kirby's murder. Alex knew that, for the plan to work, she had to convince Charlie she was in grave danger and that the only way out was to pay a visit to Beatrix. Charlie fell for it, and Beatrix was killed.

In the episode's final minutes, The Iguana uses Charlie as a hostage and human shield to escape the FBI and, as Luca pursues them, drives away in Charlie's Plymouth Barracuda, with Charlie in the passenger seat. To avoid spike strips, Alex turns down a dirt road leading to a cliff. She brakes too late and the car soars off the edge of the cliff. We get a brief "To Be Continued" fakeout before the episode rewinds, revealing that Charlie actually leaps free of the car at the last second, dangling from the cliff until Luca could rescue her. The Barracuda wasn't so lucky, plunging all the way to the bottom of the canyon below and exploding, ending Charlie's ride for good.

That would seem to be the end of the Iguana too, but as the feds get down to the wreckage, they discover it completely empty, free of any living or dead people, suggesting that Charlie's tussle with Alex -- the only person who has successfully lied to her -- is not over yet. Charlie's freedom, though, is definitely over, as Luca reminds her that she's committed several federal crimes in the course of this particular adventure. He lets her go, but she's without a car and nearly all of her belongings, leaving her to hitchhike up the road, on the run again for yet another round of adventures.

When Charlie eventually returns, she'll have her back to the wall in ways she never has before, but the mysteries will no doubt keep coming, because if there's one thing that Charlie Cale can't do, it's strip out her humanity.

Poker Face Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming in their entirety on Peacock.