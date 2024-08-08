The Ending of Steph Curry's Mr. Throwback, Explained

Now that Mr. Throwback is streaming on Peacock, let's take a closer look at the Season 1 finale and where it leaves Steph Curry.

Peacock's new comedy series Mr. Throwback has officially landed, giving viewers six half-hour episodes of fun starring Team USA Olympian and NBA legend Stephen Curry alongside comedy star Adam Pally.

A mockumentary about a desperate memorabilia dealer (Pally) who reconnects with his childhood best friend who just happens to be a basketball superstar (Curry, playing a fictionalized version of himself), the show comes at you pretty fast, which means a lot of viewers will no doubt have already binged the entire run. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at Mr. Throwback's ending, and see where it leaves Curry and friends.

The End of Mr. Throwback: A Lesson in Telling the Truth

Danny (Adam Pally ) and Mitch (Tracy Letts) on Mr. Throwback Episode 106.

By the time of the season finale, everything's unraveled for Danny Grossman (Pally). What started as an attempt to get some money he owed to some nasty people has snowballed into deception on a national scale, as his old friend Steph Curry prepares to launch a charity basketball game in honor of Danny's daughter, Charlie (Layla Scalisi). As far as the whole world knows, Charlie has a rare terminal illness, but of course she doesn't. It's all part of Danny's elaborate lie, which has ultimately roped in Charlie, his ex-wife Sam (Ayden Mayeri), and a documentary film crew.

Unfortunately for Danny, Steph's personal doctor, Dr. Jeff (Rich Sommer) has uncovered the ruse thanks to some blood testing on Charlie, leaving him without options. But just when Danny's about to try to fake his death and disappear, he learns that his alcoholic father and former coach, Mitch (Tracy Letts), has taken the fall for him, and admitted to making up the whole lie. Danny's always had a complicated relationship with his grifter dad, and the move is Mitch's way of atoning for all the ways he messed up his son.

For a little while, at least, Danny seems okay with this, but when he realizes that Mitch's prior legal troubles have coupled with the Charlie hoax to land him a hefty prison sentence, he can't take it anymore. As the charity game kicks off, Danny finally realizes that all he has left is telling the truth, and with the cameras rolling, admits in front of Steph and everyone else that the hoax of Charlie's illness was his idea. Enraged, Steph punches Danny in the face, finally ending the charade. Even when the fallout hits, though, Danny considers it all a part of his newfound freedom from a life of lies.

Does Mr. Throwback Set Up Season 2?

Kimberly (Ego Nwodim), Danny (Adam Pally) and Stephen Curry on Mr. Throwback.

After Steph punches Danny, we're told that Steph's own image as a good guy and philanthropist ultimately led to the fundraiser working out to the tune of $22 million. Steph and his producing partner Kimberly (Ego Nwodim) have completely cut ties with Danny, who has set out to make amends to everyone else in his life and get things back on track.

Cut to six months later, and Danny seems to be doing okay. He's got a new girlfriend, he's getting used to the idea of Sam and Dr. Jeff dating, and, of course, he's a devoted father to Charlie. He's also, against all odds, patched things up with Mitch, to the point that they're coaching youth basketball together. He's also back working in his vintage shop, Double Dribble. The one thing he still wants to do, though, is apologize directly to Steph and Kimberly, but they won't return his calls.

So, Danny heads to Kimberly's apartment, and finds her not just receptive to his apology, but happy to help him get back in Steph's good graces. It turns out that she needs new interns to help with Steph's upcoming trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, and she's willing to let Danny back into the inner circle. Danny gratefully accepts, reconnects with Steph, and the trio fly to Paris on a private jet.

It's a nice, neat ending, but apparently it's not the whole story. The season ends with Steph saying to the documentary crew that "that's when the story really, really got crazy." It's clearly a setup for a second season, but we'll have to wait and see if Peacock announces a renewal for the series. In the meantime, you can always rewatch Season 1 (or catch Steph in action at the Olympics!). The jokes come so fast and with so many layers that there are laughs you definitely missed the first time around.

