Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Scores 2025 Emmys Nomination (DETAILS)

The first season of Peacock's spy thriller is in contention for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour).

Earlier today, the 77th Emmy Award nominations were announced, and it's turning out to be a good day for The Day of the Jackal. The Peacock spy thriller series received an Emmy nom for its first season, getting a nod for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour).

The Day of the Jackal, a TV adaptation of the Frederick Forsyth novel and 1973 film of the same name, stars Eddie Redmayne as "The Jackal," a deadly professional assassin. Lashana Lynch plays Bianca Pullman, an MI6 agent tasked with trying to track down and put a stop to him. The series premiered on Peacock in November of 2024, making it eligible for the 77th Emmys due to the Emmys' eligibility window not being based on the calendar year.

Which Emmy category was Day of the Jackal nominated in? Christopher Ross, Director of Photography for The Day of the Jackal, is listed as the honored nominee for the Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour) category in the Emmy's full list of nominees.

The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) in The Day Of The Jackal Season 1, Episode 5. Photo: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

The other shows in contention for the Outstanding Cinematography award are Andor, Étoile, Pachinko, Severance, and The White Lotus. We will find out if The Day of the Jackal wins on September 14, 2025 when the Emmy Awards will be handed out. (The ceremony is being held, fittingly, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.)

This is not the first nomination for The Day of the Jackal. Earlier this year, the show was nominated for Best Television Series — Drama and Redmayne got a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, though it ultimately didn't win in either category. Redmayne was also nominated for a Satellite Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and the show was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

The Day of the Jackal is streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States, so there's plenty of time to catch up on the first 10-episode season before the Emmys. The series was renewed for a second season, though there's not yet a premiere date for Season 2.