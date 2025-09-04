You Won't Be Able to Comprehend The Clairvoyants Reading Minds Live on AGT

The mentalist couple returned to the AGT stage for a very special performance during the third Live Results Show of Season 20.

They say after a certain point you can read your spouse's mind. But what if you and your spouse could read...anyone's mind?

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

That's the gift of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, the Austrian mentalist duo who are onstage mind readers and real life married couple who go by the stage name, The Clairvoyants. The America's Got Talent veterans returned to the AGT stage on Wednesday, September 3 to give the audience a taste of their uncanny abilities, and their knowledge just can't be explained by logic or science.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Reveals What the Late Regis Philbin Was Really Like "Off-Camera"

With van Tass perched on a suspended chair (blindfolded) Ten told Sofía Vergara, "Sofía, if you are like Amélie, you probably have a lot of different objects in your handbag. Do me a favor: take out one item that has a special meaning to you, hold it in your hands, but do not say what it is."

Moving on to Mel B., he instructed, "Think of something that is important to you that is important to you but isn’t here tonight. Write it down."

Without removing her blindfold, van Tass was then able to guess that Vergara was holding a roll-on cooling gel that she uses on her knee which expires in March 2027, and that Mel B. had written "my kids." In the second half of their Act, she intuited that Howie Mandel's "dream" was "bathing in sanitizer" and predicted that of all the random words scribbled on papers by the audience and thrown at the Judges, Simon Cowell would pick up the one that said "miracle." Which just so happened to be the word spelled out in baby blocks in a video the duo posted to their Instagram before the episode even aired.

The Clairvoyants appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Did The Clairvoyants win AGT?

In 2016, The Clairvoyants successfully auditioned for Season 11 of America's Got Talent and made it all the way to the Finals, finishing in second place behind winner Grace VanDerWaal.

They returned in 2019 for The Champions but did not advance past the first round. They were drafted by Heidi Klum in AGT: Fantasy League in 2024, but did not advance. On both shows, they returned as guest performers in later episodes, always welcome members of the AGT family.

RELATED: Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and More Had a Messy Fight During This AGT Opera Audition

All about The Clairvoyants' Magic Table and how to get tickets

In addition to a touring show, The Clairvoyants have launched The Magic Table, an immersive dining experience that combines food and fantasy. According to the project's website, the table itself does the magic, "talking" to diners and guiding them through a story.

Tickets are available now (book well in advance here) at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong, and will become available soon in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Tokyo.