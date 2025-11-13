Here's everything fans should know about the exciting UK spinoff.

The Celebrity Traitors UK Is Coming to Peacock! Here's What to Know

It's time for fans of The Traitors to get excited — one of the UK's biggest reality hits is heading stateside.

It's official: The Celebrity Traitors UK is coming to Peacock. News couldn't have come at a more perfect time, either — fans of The Traitors who are eagerly counting down the days until Season 4 premieres in the United States now have the immensely popular UK spinoff to look forward to. But the good news doesn't stop there.

The Celebrity Traitors premieres on Peacock on Thursday, November 20 — with every single episode immediately available.

In other words, clear your schedule on November 20: It's time for the binge-watching session of the year.

The series, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It is executive produced by Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay, Lewis Thurlow, and Katy Fox, alongside production executives Lynette Woods-Reynolds and Gemma Scholes.

Who is competing on The Celebrity Traitors UK?

The cast appears on The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 1. Photo: Peacock

The celebrity cast is filled with UK stars who fans in the United States will get to know once November 20 arrives. Here's the complete list of stars slated to compete:

Alan Carr (Comedian)

Cat Burns (Singer/Songwriter)

Celia Imrie (Actor)

Charlotte Church (Singer/Activist)

Clare Balding (Broadcaster and Author)

David Olusoga (Historian and Filmmaker)

Joe Marler (Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster)

Joe Wilkinson (Comedian)

Jonathan Ross (Presenter)

Kate Garraway (Broadcaster)

Lucy Beaumont (Comedian)

Mark Bonnar (Actor)

Nick Mohammed (Actor and Comedian)

Niko Omilana (Content Creator)

Paloma Faith (Singer/Songwriter and Actor)

Ruth Codd (Actor)

Stephen Fry (Actor, Writer, Presenter)

Tameka Empson (Actor and Comedian)

Tom Daley (Olympian, Author, Broadcaster, and Entrepreneur)

The all-star cast will strategize against each other in hopes of winning the grand prize: up to £100,000 to the charity of their choice. In other words, the stakes have never been higher — The Traitors fans couldn't be more excited.

Claudia Winkleman appears on The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 1. Photo: Peacock

According to the official press release, "an average of 11.1 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of this year's Celebrity version last week in the UK — the biggest live audience of the year for a single UK TV show."

On November 20, Peacock users in the United States will finally get a taste of the reality television phenomenon that has swept the UK.