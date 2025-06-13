The Cast & Characters of Jurassic World Rebirth, Explained

As long as genetically-engineered dinosaurs roam the Earth, there will be someone looking to capitalize on them. Humanity still hasn't learned its lesson on the dangers of greed and hubris, as audiences will see in Jurassic World Rebirth (opening wide July 2; tickets are now on sale here), hailing from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards.

Written by Jurassic Park and Lost World wordsmith David Koepp, Rebirth takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (which is currently streaming on Peacock in case you need a refresher). While most of the escaped dinosaurs have begun to die off as a result of our modern and inhospitable climate, there is one dino-biome left on Ile Saint-Hubert, InGen's research facility for the original Jurassic Park, along the equator.

RELATED: How Is Steven Spielberg Involved with Jurassic World Rebirth?

The place is teeming with colossal and mutated wildlife, whose genetic material may hold the key to a medical breakthrough. But who's gonna collect said DNA? Head below for a rundown on all the major players in Jurassic World Rebirth!

A guide to the cast & characters of Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett

Scarlett Johansson attends Focus Features' The Phoenician Scheme New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

A former special forces operative and a top-notch extraction expert, Zora Bennett is tapped to lead the dangerous expedition to collect DNA samples from the largest dinosaurs inhabiting Ile Saint-Hubert. Of course, she and her teammates are promised a fat payday for their services. But while they're some of the toughest mercenaries around, nothing can prepare one for a dangerous environment where man-eating dinosaurs lurk around every corner.

“Zora is a gun for hire with a rich past and private pain, so it was important to me that you could believe she had lived that life,” Johansson says. “I thought we could convey all that by creating a character who was at a turning point in her life, where she’s ready to make a pivot. And there are personal stakes for her, too. That was something David and I talked about a lot. What is missing from Zora’s life? She’s made so many sacrifices for others; what is she ready to do for herself?"

Where you've seen Johansson before: Lost in Translation, Black Widow, Asteroid City

Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid

Mahershala Ali attends Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline

An old friend of Zora's, Duncaid spends his days beachside in Paramaribo, Suriname, playing cards and downing Bloody Marys under the watchful gaze of a stuffed Plesiosaur. The maritime theme fits the character like a glove, owing to the fact that he captains a stripped-down military patrol vessel named The Essex. Reeling from a recent loss, Duncan agrees to transport the expeditionary forces to Ile Saint-Hubert and finds a new sense of purpose after rescuing the shipwrecked Delgado family (more on them below).

“Duncan felt so different from anyone else that I’ve played in recent years," notes Ali. "Duncan is a modern-day pirate, but with a good heart. He’s very active, always in motion, driven by clear purposes. I was excited as an actor to hook into that and play that. I haven’t read a lot of action-adventure scripts before, but this one struck me as a thrilling expression of that genre.”

Where you've seen Ali before: Moonlight, Green Book, True Detective

Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis

Jonathan Bailey attends the OMEGA exclusive dinner in London on January 23, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images/Omega

A former student of the legendary Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Loomis is a museum-based paleontologist with a speciality in oversized dinosaurs. Loomis agrees to serve as the expedition's chief science expert, eager to help cure disease and witness real-live dinosaurs in a modern backdrop approaching the creatures' natural habitats from millions of years ago. But as the mission progresses and dark — not to mention mutant — secrets are revealed to them, Loomis becomes the voice of the group's conscience.

“To carry forward the baton of Alan Grant is special,” Bailey proclaims. “And to play Henry, who embodies the love of nature and our best curiosities about it, was great fun. David Koepp’s script was exciting and so fascinating in its ideas. It struck a chord in the part of me that’s a bit of a nerd.”

Where you've seen Bailey before: Wicked, Bridgerton, Broadchurch

Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs

Rupert Friend poses during The Phoenician Scheme photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Molded in the vein of Lewis Dogdson (the man who hired Dennis Nedry to steal patented secrets from the original Jurassic Park), Martin Krebs is a representative of ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical giant looking to cure heart disease with the help of dino-DNA. Motivated by a nasty combination of self-preservation, greed, and fealty to his corporate masters, Krebs stands as the true antagonist of the film and, indeed, the cautionary warning at the heart of the entire franchise.

“Krebs has an action-packed background in the secret service or paramilitary or both, and now he’s a fixer for Big Pharma,” Friend teases. “His job is to move in the shadows between the FDA world of drug testing and financing all that, and the slightly less legal world of how such materials might be obtained."

Where you've seen Friend before: Asteroid City, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Companion

Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater

Ed Skrein attends the UK Special Screening of Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver on April 16, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett/WireImage

The Essex's head of security, Bobby is described as "a very capable man" by Skrein, who "thought it would be funny if he presented as unassuming." As such, he worked with costume designer Sammy Differ to create a look inspired by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski and Jason Momoa in Aquaman, compelte with flip-flops, baggy pants, and friendship bracelets.

Where you've seen Skrein before: Deadpool, Game of Thrones, Rebel Moon

Bechir Sylvain as LeClerc

Bechir Sylvain attends the Los Angeles premiere of BMF Season 3 on February 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic

“I was a 12-year-old kid growing up in Haiti, who didn’t yet speak English, when I first saw Jurassic Park, and it blew me away," says Sylvain, who takes on the role of Essex co-pilot and deckhand. “To now be part of this world, in a movie written by David Koepp, the original screenwriter, feels like a tremendous honor. Even more thrilling is that David Koepp wrote most of Leclerc’s lines in French, which inspired me to approach our director, Gareth Edwards, with the idea of portraying Leclerc as Haitian. To my surprise, they all embraced the concept, and that was a monumental moment for me.”

Where you've seen Sylvain before: BMF, Claws, Black Summer

Philippine Velge as Nina

Philippine Velge attends the Ete 85 - Summer of 85 photocall on July 13, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Recruited from the military at a young age, Nina shares an unbreakable bond with her fellow co-pilot and deckhand, LeClerc. "Where Nina will be running up and down the decks and doing whatever she can, LeClerc, although he’s a step above her, is a lot lazier," Velge reveals. "He will do the smallest amount possible on the boat!" In addition, Nina has a number of nautical-themed tattoos, including the white whale from Moby Dick. Rather fitting, given the film's story about a perilous hunt for giant animals.

Where you've seen Velge before: Station Eleven, The Serpent Queen, Summer of 85

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Rueben Delgado

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo attends the premiere of Pedro Páramo during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Rueben is simply trying to enjoy a relaxing ocean voyage with his two daughters — and the eldest daughter's boyfriend— when the family finds itself shipwrecked on Ile Saint-Hubert following an unfortunate run-in with a Mosasaur. The Delgado clan, which gets to realize a previously unadapted scene from Michael Crichton's original novel, eventually crosses paths with Zora and her team.

“The thing about Reuben is that, in the wrong hands, he could be boring, as his primary identity is that of a father,” Edwards explains. “But the character that David wrote is fundamentally more interesting than that: As we find Reuben, he’s somewhat alienated and distant from his kids. And Manuel was able to find a tone for playing that that elevated the part and made Reuben and his relationships really interesting. There are so many shots in this film where I just want to hug him because he’s conveying so much with so few lines of dialogue."

Where you've seen Garcia-Rulfo before: Murder on the Orient Express, The Magnificent Seven, The Lincoln Lawyer

Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado

Luna Blaise at Vanity Fair & Instagram's the 2025 Vanities Party on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Eighteen-year-old Teresa is preparing to go away to college and would much rather spend time with her boyfriend, Xavier (see below), than put up with her father's awkward effort to reconnect via an open-sea journey. “She’s young and innocent in a lot of ways, but when things go wrong, she’s brave and self-reliant," teases Blaise. "She puts everything on the line to protect the people she loves, and that strength really resonated with me."

Where you've seen Blaise before: Manifest, Fresh Off the Boat, Deltopia

Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado

A portrait of actress Audrina Miranda. Photo: Tamara Tihanyi Photography

The youngest member of the Delgado family, 11-year-old Isabella contains a number of sly references to the 1993 film in her costume design — namely a yellow rain slicker (a nod to Wayne Knight's Dennis Nedry) and a Spanish phrase on her pelican logo T-shirt that reads "Life finds a way." She also ends up befriending an adorable Aquilops she names Dolores.

“Dolores reminded me so much of my dogs, so it made it easy for me to connect with this amazing animatronic,” Miranda says. “She was cute and so realistic. When I first read the script, I had to do some research online, to see what an Aquilops looks like so I could visualize her while I rehearsed. When I finally met her, it was like the animatronics team who made Dolores turned those pictures into reality. Having Dolores on set was very helpful because it put me in the mind of Isabella and felt like I had a real dinosaur to interact with.”

Where you've seen Miranda before: Criminal Minds, Lopez vs. Lopez

David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs

David Iacono attends the 2025 Gotham Television Awards on June 2, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

At first glance, Teresa's boyfriend seems like your dime-a-dozen teenage boy: handsome, yet completely useless. However, he ends up redeeming himself in Rueben's eyes when the danger ramps up.

“It didn’t really require too much of my imagination to get into the world of this movie because of the places where we filmed,” Iacono says. “The jungles and caves of Thailand, sailing on the Mediterranean Sea, it was all so unreal, and you could sink into the environments and just focus on the relationships and the words."

Where you've seen Dobbs before: The Summer I Turned Pretty, Dead Boy Detectives, The Flight Attendant

The dinosaurs as themselves

The Quetzalcoatlus appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Rebirth features a number of returning snouts, beaks, and jaws in the form of T. rex, Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, Spinosaurus, Mosasaurus, Carnotaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Compsognathus (aka "Compy"), and Ankylosaurus. Newcomers to the franchise include Aquilops, Diabloceratops, Titanosaurus, Anurognathus, Mutadon, and the most feared of them all — Distortus Rex, a horrific lab reject that would make even Viktor Frankenstein squirm with mortal terror.

“I was out having dinner and Gareth called me to say, ‘We only have six weeks to design all our dinosaurs. We’re going to need an army of artists,'" recalls VFX supervisor David Vickery. "The next day, I was on a Zoom call with over 50 amazingly talented concept artists from around the world. Within a week, we had over 700 pieces of concept art for Gareth to start looking through. Gareth is so smart about design, he has an uncanny ability to look at hundreds of images and very quickly focus down on the elements he likes from each concept. That was the start of a very long and version-filled journey!”

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters nationwide Wednesday, July 2. Click here for tickets! If you'd like to catch up on the saga thus far, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are now streaming on Peacock.