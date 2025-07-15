The AGT Audience Demands a Golden Buzzer for The BoykinZ After a Star-Making Audition

The group, made up of the four Boykin sisters, sang their original song "Fell In Love With A Cowboy."

The four sisters that comprise the BoykinZ (their last name plus a Z for Gen Z) musical group truly came to slay on Season 20, Episode 7 of America's Got Talent. Armed with killer dance moves, perfect harmonies, an original song and an acoustic guitar, the Snellville, Georgia natives performed their original song, "Fell In Love With A Cowboy," to rapturous acclaim from the audience.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The only ones more excited than the crowd were the ladies themselves. First, they freaked out backstage after meeting Mel B., recalling the beloved Scary Spice doll they'd shared as a kid and how they wanted to emulate the Spice Girls as a band that celebrated women's individuality. Then, they took to the stage and shared their dream of someday winning Grammys and setting off on a headlining tour.

RELATED: Terry Stole Simon's Golden Buzzer on AGT for an Act That Hadn't Performed in 36 Years

"We are a country-infused band with Western, R&B and pop, you don’t get that every day, do you? Plus we dance!" they explained before launching into their number.

The Boykinz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Simon Cowell gave the BoykinZ one of his rarest compliments

"I love the blending of country music and rhythm and harmony, and I think that we’re watching a blast off of a brand new career," said Howie Mandel. Sofía Vergara agreed, adding, "That was spectacular. The outfits, the songs, the energy... it looks like you have worked hard for this, and I think people in America are going to love you!"

Simon Cowell compared them to other Acts over the years, admitting, "When I watch some of these shows back, what the most annoying thing is when you hear people, over and over again, saying, 'you’re gonna be a star, you’re gonna be a star,' well let me tell you something: you’re gonna be stars. This is almost a perfect audition, seriously."

The Boykinz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Their idol Mel B. told them, "The way that your synergy is, your harmonies, beyond, honestly, you’ve blown this out of the water for me," at which point the audience began chanting for a Golden Buzzer. While Mandel tried to interject a question, apparently thinking he might press the buzzer, it was too late; Terry Crews was already on his way down!

"Boykin family, the audience asked for a golden buzzer, and I'm gonna give you one!" Crews told the four sisters, pressing the buzzer for a fantastic final moment!

Who are the BoykinZ?

With their matching smiles, it's easy to see the family resemblance. The sisters, who range from ages 19 to early 20s, are Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona, and they've been singing together since they were children (they also have three brothers). On a lark, they began posting together on TikTok during the pandemic, and soon found themselves the "Black Girls of Country Music," opening for the War & Treaty and performing with Shania Twain. Kylan is responsible for all of their choreography and TikTok edits.

"We were caught by surprise because TikTok is so random. You never know what might be the next viral big thing. It was great to see all the fans react to us,” Nytere told BET.” It was just a blessing and we’re very grateful for that.”

Speaking to Galore, they broke down their individual contributions to the group thusly: "Kylan: The group’s Mama Bear and master choreographer; Anale: Fashionista and the group’s stylist; Nytere: Talented guitarist with a love for rhyming and rapping; Alona: The group’s Soprano, anime aficionado and a wicked gamer."

RELATED: Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns' Bob Dylan Cover Called "Musical Levi's"

The Boykinz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In November 2024, The BoykinZ signed to Quality Control Music.

What song did the BoykinZ sing on AGT?

Their audition song, "Fell In Love With A Cowboy," is their second single and biggest original hit to date, which they worked on with producer Nathan Chapman — known for his work with Taylor Swift. It's an ode to a traditional, masculine man in the sense that he cuts a dashing figure.

“The creative process with 'Fell In Love With A Cowboy' started during the pandemic and the song has evolved. It started off as a breakup song, but now it's transformed into something to celebrate, the kind of guy that you want, and about speaking positive affirmations.” Kylan told BET. “The song happens to be about a southern man and his hospitality and wanting him for who he is. We wanted to be bold and confident.”