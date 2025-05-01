Beyonce Had a Great Reaction to SNL's "The Beygency" Sketch

24 's Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub cameo in this hilarious short about eliminating all threats to the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer.

Behold, the power of Beyoncé fandom. The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer has turned each of her album releases into a cultural moment, especially since the surprise release of her self-titled album in 2014. The seismic reaction to what was then her most creatively-ambitious record to date — which doubly blew people's minds by coming out of nowhere — inspired Saturday Night Live's Season 39 political thriller parody, "The Beygency."

The Beyhive, as the artist's most devout fans are called, are an ardent bunch...to the point where it can feel like they're ready to pounce on anyone who dares to utter a critical word about Beyoncé's catalog online. Or even anyone who offers a mild, "I like her music just okay!" opinion. "The Beygency" sketch makes that discourse a matter of life and death, as anything but a rave review can get you disappeared.

"The Beygency" sketch starred Andrew Garfield, Kiefer Sutherland, and Season 39 cast

"The Beygency" stars May 3, 2014 Host Andrew Garfield and Season 39 cast members Aidy Bryant, Vanessa Bayer, Brooks Wheelan, Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah, Bobby Moynihan, and Kate McKinnon. 24 stars Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub also make a hilarious cameo.

The pretaped sketch opens on a group of friends. "He was a normal man," a voice-over says as Garfield's character thanks his friends for his birthday celebration.

Then talk turns to the Beyoncé album. "I am obsessed," one friend says, while another adds that "everything she does is perfect." But Garfield's character makes a mistake and, says the voice-over, "turns against his country...and his queen."

"She is so good," he says, seeming to hesitate. "I'm not a huge fan of that one 'Drunk in Love' song, though."

As his friends recoil in shock and horror, Bryant's character tells him, "You need to run!" Soon, a horde of federal agent-esque men in suits and hats are chasing him all over the city, and his very image has vanished from is driver's license.

"I like most of her music!!" Garfield yells as a shopkeeper (Moynihan) pulls a gun on him.

Andrew Garfield, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Kiefer Sutherland in the "Beygency" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1660 on May 3, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"MOST?! She's the Queen Bee!" the shopkeeper says, horrified.That's when the fugitive gets help from 24 actors Sutherland and Rajskub, who tell him they've secured plane tickets so he can escape.

"We're just a couple other people that made a mistake," Sutherland tells Garfield, revealing a "Rihanna #1" tattoo on his chest. But the pair are soon assassinated for the crime of saying "Irreplaceable" is Bey's "only good" song.

Bow down — or else. Watch "The Beygency" (rated NC-17 for mild language against Beyoncé) from Season 39, Episode 19 above, and stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Beyoncé reacted to "The Beygency" on her Instagram

Written by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider — who, during their tenure on SNL, also wrote "(Do It On My) Twin Bed," "Back Home Ballers," and "Totinos" — "The Beygency" went viral upon airing. So much so that even Beyoncé herself saw it.

Her one-word reaction? "Haaaaaaaaa," she captioned a May 5, 2014 Instagram post that was a screenshot of SNL's pink "The Beygency" title card. The Cowboy Carter Tour headliner clearly keeps a good sense of humor about her massive influence (and talent).

