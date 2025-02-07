Tom Hanks Narrates First Look at Sprawling Docuseries The Americas (WATCH)

Tom Hanks lets us in on the creative process behind his The Americas narration.

Nestled here in the comfort of civilization, it sometimes feels as though the natural world is a far off place, distantly removed from our climate controlled homes and digital lifestyles. In fact, the wild world is all around us, just beyond our doorsteps. The Americas takes viewers on a journey from across the continent, from Alaska to the Amazon and all points between all narrated by the familiar voice of Tom Hanks.

How to Watch Watch the two-hour series premiere of The Americas on Sunday, February 23 at 7/6c on NBC.

Throughout its 10-episode run, you’ll see some of the longest migrations on planet Earth, triumphs and defeats both great and small, incredible survival strategies, and previously untold natural stories. Along the way, you’ll be guided by the narration of Hanks and transported by music from Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The series will premiere February 23, but in the meantime, we’ve got your first look at the landmark documentary series. Appropriately enough, it shows Hanks' in the booth creating the voiceover that gives The Americas life.

Tom Hanks provides a first look at sprawling documentary series The Americas

The Americas was filmed over the course of 5 years and nearly 200 expeditions across North, Central, and South America. However, as Hanks makes clear, the story of the Americas is billions of years in the making and features more characters than you can imagine.

Even Hanks learned a thing or two along the way, though he noted he’s happy to have narrated the adventures from the safety of a sound booth, where you’re less likely to encounter spiders and army ants.

“So rare that it’s never been captured on film before. I say that an awful lot in The Americas,” Hanks said. “It’s a steady parade of ‘holy cow, oh my god, how did they capture this on film?’ There’s no CGI in this at all, nothing is made up.”

“I think The Americas is, without a doubt, one of the most impressive things you’ll ever come across,” the actor added. “It’s the most involving look I’ve ever seen at South America, Central America, North America, and it’s astounding that this is our home.”

How to watch The Americas

A group of horses appear in Shackleford Banks, North Carolina on The Americas Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: BBC Studios

The series will premiere with a special two-hour episode February 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, on NBC. After the premiere, beginning March 2, 2025, the series will move to its regular time slot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. If you can’t catch the show when it airs, you’ll also be able to stream episodes on Peacock.

For anyone who’s ever wanted to know more about the creatures in their own backyard, to explore the hidden ecosystems just outside the city, or visit the most distant parts of Earth’s great super continent, you can’t beat The Americas. If you don’t believe us, just ask Hanks, “There’s no better way to spend your time, then to sit with every member of your family and watch The Americas.”