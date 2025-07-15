NBC's The Americas Scores Multiple Emmy Nominations (DETAILS)

Creating Elaborate Ploys to Get Closer to Flamingos | The Making of The Americas | NBC

Featuring 10 mesmerizing episodes narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas is officially an Emmy-nominated series.

From the executive producers of Planet Earth and music scored by composer Hans Zimmer, the nature documentary series explored the fascinating wildlife and breathtaking landscapes of North and South America. The very first episode, which premiered in February 2025, took a deep dive into the diverse life that call the Atlantic Coast home, like wild horses, bald eagles, and sharks. The Americas also transported viewers to natural worlds in Mexico, Patagonia, the Caribbean, the Wild West, the Amazon rainforest, the Andes mountains, the Gulf Coast, the Arctic, and the West Coast.

Each episode featured Hanks' recognizable voice and emotive music by Zimmer, earning The Americas two Emmy nominations.

The Americas scored two Emmy Award nominations in 2025

Southern Rockhopper Penguin on the stormy coast of Isla de los Estados, Argentina on The Americas Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Darryl MacDonald/BBC Studios

On July 15, NBC's documentary series The Americas earned multiple nominations for the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The Americas scored a nomination in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special category. Hanks was also nominated in the Outstanding Narrator category for his work on the nature documentary series.

In a February 2025 interview with TODAY, Hanks told Savannah Guthrie that he often found himself stunned by the series. "Narrating is an interesting way of talking about it. They wrote great copy. A ton of it is just me reacting to this footage," he said. "There are times that I cannot believe what I am looking at; there's not a moment of artificiality, nothing has been CGI-ed."

Mike Gunton, executive producer of The Americas, told NBC Insider that Hanks was the "ideal" choice to narrate the series. "He is one of the great storytellers," Gunton shared in February 2025. "He is the voice of America. He's a great equalizer and a great connector. One of the things that we wanted to do — and I think he absolutely loved — was this idea that nature doesn't see national boundaries, or country boundaries. It's all interconnected."

When Hanks was approached about the gig and watched some footage, he immediately jumped on board "He was very charming and a very unassuming chap," Gunton told NBC Insider. "We watched it, and within two minutes, he was going, 'I don't believe it. That's incredible! This is beautiful.' He basically gave this kind of running commentary along those lines, including a few gentle expletives. He later said, 'I feel I was born to narrate this.'"

Tom Hanks at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

