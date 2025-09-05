The 5 Biggest Premier League Transfers in the 2025 Summer Window (DETAILS)

Here's what you need to know about this summer’s record-smashing transfer window.

The Premier League has officially entered the era of go big or go home.

How to Watch Watch Premier League on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

When competing for titles is the only thing that matters, it takes a visionary to build a viable squad. But before you can create a magnum opus, first thing’s first, you better have the chips to cash in. Luckily for England’s top flight, there’s plenty to go around.

RELATED: NBC Sports' Premier League Broadcast Team & Commentators: Everything to Know

Headlined by a flurry of splashy activity, Premier League clubs didn’t hold back when doling out the dough during the 2025-2026 summer transfer window, spending an estimated $4.06 billion across all 20 teams from June 1-10 and June 16-September 1. Per the BBC, that annihilates the previous record for England’s top flight of $3.170 billion set in 2023. By comparison, that’s reportedly more than European leagues Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A combined. Liverpool’s mind-boggling spend of $537 million surpassed all other teams, but the Reds weren’t the only ones to make headlines this year. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle each dropped north of $268 million. Now that the whirlwind spending spree is officially over, let’s take a look at the biggest transfers in the 2025 Premier League summer window.

1. Alexander Isak – Newcastle United to Liverpool – ($167.8m)

Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool FC at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2025 in Kirkby, England. Photo: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite flirting with numerous suitors willing to make attractive offers, Swedish striker Alexander Isak made the decision to depart Newcastle United for Liverpool on Deadline Day in a record-breaking, six-year deal that could reportedly be worth up to $174.5 (with add-ons). He netted 23 goals last season, so count on Arne Slot to make him a key ingredient of the Reds’ attack next to Mohamed Salah as the reigning champions defend their title.

2. Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool – ($156.4m)

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Along with Isak, Florian Wirtz was another crown jewel in this summer’s transfer window. Liverpool secured the talents of the German phenom from Bayern Leverkusen in the first massive deal of the transfer window. On the heels of a successful campaign that saw the innovative midfielder tally 18 goals and 20 assists, Slot and the Reds’ brass see Wirtz as the type of creative maestro who, when paired with the genius of Salah, can create pure magic up top.

3. Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool – ($106m)

Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s aggressive pursuit of Hugo Ekitike resulted in a six-year contract for the striker from Eintracht Frankfurt worth more than $106 million (with add-ons). The Reds outmaneuvered Manchester United and Newcastle to land the 23-year-old Frenchman, whose 22 goals and 12 assists helped his club qualify for the Champions League last year. Paired with Isak and Salah, the reigning champs possess a truly lethal attack, all to be orchestrated by Wirtz, who could swiftly develop into Anfield’s version of Kevin De Bruyne.

4. Benjamin Šeško – RB Leipzig to Manchester United – ($99.3m)

Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on August 30, 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

After competitive bidding from Newcastle, Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško made the leap from RB Leipzig to join Manchester United in a package worth just shy of $100 million. Even for Old Trafford’s standards, that’s a pretty penny to pay over the next five years, especially when there are already signs that the 22-year-old is struggling to get up to speed. In a series of less than memorable stints, he’s come off the bench for all three of his three Premier League matches. While the Red Devils knew the youngster would take some time to acclimate to the cadence of England’s top flight, Šeško can take a giant step forward in Ruben Amorim’s system with a strong showing against crosstown rivals Man City on September 13.

5. Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford to Manchester United – ($95.3m)

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on August 30, 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United managed to secure Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in a five-year deal worth just over $95 million. Per the New York Times, the Red Devils reportedly pursued the 25-year-old Cameroonian winger for 44 days before acquiring his signature. His 20 goals and eight assists last year for the Bees made him a high-value target for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, and Arsenal, but his preference was to always sign with the Red Devils. Looks like he’s off to good start because he’s already scored his first goal.

Be sure to check out NBC, USA Network, and Peacock all season long to catch the biggest matches in the English Premier League!