NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night Broadcast Team: Everything to Know

Get to know who’s calling the college football action as the Big Ten kicks off the 2025/26 season on NBC and Peacock.

With a national championship to defend and plenty of contenders eager to snatch it, the Big Ten Conference is just a coin toss away from the kickoff to an all-new season of college football on NBC and Peacock.

The defending champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes, are right in the mix of college football teams set for the prime time spotlight as part of Big Ten Saturday Night, NBC’s premiere Big Ten broadcast airing every Saturday (with simulcast streaming on Peacock) all throughout the 2025 regular season.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten in the 2025 Football Season?

Sporting a slate of featured matchups — including a huge September 27 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions — Big Ten Saturday Night is bringing an A-list team of commentators to the call for each and every game. Keep scrolling below to find out who’ll be in the booth and on the sidelines for NBC as the Big Ten braces for a second consecutive run at college football's ultimate title.

The Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast team on NBC and Peacock

Noah Eagle

Noah Eagle speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Through three previous Big Ten Saturday Night seasons as well as recent NFL games, Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst) have made for a dynamic duo in the NBC broadcast booth — and they’ll be back together again this season for every Saturday prime time game on NBC and Peacock.

Eagle has worked extensively in college football, and served as the play-by-play voice of Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball at the Paris Olympics (he'll also be part of the new broadcast team for the NBA on NBC this fall). He's a decorated sports journalist, earning a 2024 Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On Air, as well as being part of NBCUniversal's Sports Emmy win for coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Todd Blackledge

Todd Blackledge of NBC Sports speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Todd Blackledge joined NBC Sports in 2023, and has worked as a college football analyst for the better part of three decades. During his lengthy career he has helped call some of the biggest games in modern college football history, including several College Football Playoff games.

As a player, Blackledge, played quarterback at Penn State and led the Nittany Lions to the national championship in 1982. He held a 31-5 record as a three-year starter in college. He was selected No. 7 in the 1983 NFL Draft, and played seven seasons in the NFL, with stints in Kansas City and Pittsburgh.

Kathryn Tappen

Kathryn Tappen commentates during Capital One's The Match VIII - Curry & Thompson vs. Mahomes & Kelce at Wynn Golf Club on June 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/The Match

Also returning to sideline duty for a third season is Kathryn Tappen, who joined NBC Sports in 2014. Tappen previously spent eight seasons as a sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football on NBC, and hosted South Bend studio coverage last fall. She's also been on the broadcast team at numerous other sporting events, including the Olympics, Super Bowl, and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The veteran broadcasting trio kicks things off August 30 when preseason No. 14 Michigan hosts New Mexico in this year's Big Ten Saturday Night season opener. You can check out the deeper schedule of 2025 Big Ten Saturday Night games heading to NBC and Peacock right here!

On the call all day long: NBC’s Big Ten college football coverage team

Phil Simms at The Paley Center for Media on THE NFL TODAY Red Carpet event on January 17, 2024 in New York City, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Big Ten Saturday Night is just a part of the full Big Ten package coming to NBC and Peacock this season, where each week’s Saturday slate is also stacked with plenty of afternoon college football action — including some featured matchups that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

NBC Sports veteran play-by-play voice Paul Burmeister will call Big Ten football games all throughout the regular season, while FNIA analyst Chris Simms, Super Bowl XLVIII champion and 2005 Big Ten MVP Michael Robinson, and Yogi Roth — the longtime college football broadcaster, former USC coach, and Pitt wide receiver — will serve as game analysts.

RELATED: Football Legend Phil Simms Returns to NBC for Big Ten College Football This Fall (DETAILS)

Also making a big return to NBC is 15-year NFL quarterback Phil Simms. The Super Bowl XXI MVP is back at home with NBC Sports this season, serving as a game analyst on multiple Big Ten football matchups that will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Additionally, Michael Grady, who was announced as one of NBC Sports’ NBA play-by-play voices in July, will call the Towson-Maryland game on September 13 on Peacock. Caroline Pineda also will return for her third season as sideline reporter.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!