The 16 Drivers Competing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Everything to Know

After William Byron clinched the 2025 NASCAR Regular Season Championship at Richmond Raceway, and Alex Bowman snuck into the postseason, thanks to Ryan Blaney’s win last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the 16-driver field of championship-chasing contenders is now officially set. Considering the collective talent behind the wheel from this year’s group, who will emerge victorious in Phoenix in November is truly anyone’s guess.

To kick off the Round of 16, the drivers will motor down to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for the Cook Out Southern 500 on USA Network via NBC Sports. Known as “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” Darlington’s asymmetrical, egg-shaped oval layout makes for quite the grueling 500-mile test. The technical nature of the turns coupled with its general narrowness demand a mastery in both throttle control and braking. That said, “The Lady in Black” is just one track the drivers will face in the 10-race, four-round path to glory. But before we can even think about who’ll make it to the high desert finale, here’s a look at the 16 drivers competing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Meet the 16 Drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

1. Kyle Larson, 2032 points

Hendrick Motorsports

Perennial threat Kyle Larson is back and ready to make a deep run in this year’s Cup Series postseason – and maybe even go all the way. The former champ kicked off the year with his foot on the gas, cruising to three wins in the first 12 races of the season. He’s great on short tracks like Bristol, and has a history of wins at Kansas, Charlotte, and Las Vegas – three crucial stops on the road to Phoenix.

2. William Byron, 2032 points

Hendrick Motorsports

There’s not a lot of weaknesses – if any – to William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet team at HMS this year. He earned a pivotal win with the season-opener at Daytona before taking the checkered flag in Iowa. Still, victories aside, his game has always been more about consistency. This year’s Regular Season Champion paired his two wins with nine Top-5 finishes. It’s no wonder why Byron’s peers picked him as the most likely of the 12 competitors who haven’t won a title.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2029 points

Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin, a veteran of the Cup Series, is slated to make his 19th postseason appearance in NASCAR's top flight. That said, despite only missing out on the playoffs once and making the Championship 4 on four occasions, the wily veteran driver-owner has no hardware to show for it. He’s been historically strong on super speedways and, after winning at Darlington earlier this year, he’s the clear favorite for Sunday. Whether or not he can make it to the desert and get that 800-pound gorilla off his back is a different question.

4. Ryan Blaney, 2026 points

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney clearly has the championship grit needed to thrive deep into the playoffs, but his performances this year have been a mixed bag. Sure, his six-race streak of Top-10 finishes culminated with him winning Daytona last weekend, but he also has seven DNFs. He excels at high-speed, medium-sized ovals, and short tracks, and he’s done well on super speedways. Thus, the Round of 8 is a window where we could really see him shine.

5. Chris Bell, 2023 points

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Bell rattled off three consecutive wins between February and March to launch his sixth full-time Cup Series season and will no doubt be a formidable competitor deep into the playoffs. His additional four runner-up finishes help paint the full picture of just how dangerous Bell can be.

6. Shane van Gisbergen, 2022 points

Trackhouse Racing

Now the most-winning driver not born in the United States, Shane van Gisbergen has definitely made a name for himself this year. The New Zealand-born speedster is still trying to get into gear when it comes to ovals, but what he lacks there, his dominance on road courses makes up for it. With four wins under his belt, this season’s win co-leader is still a bit of long shot to make a deep run, but never say never. His success to date means he has knack for proving people wrong.

7. Chase Elliott, 2013 points

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott’s solo win paints an incomplete picture of how this season’s gone for the Georgia native. NASCAR’s fan favorite has been a beacon of consistency, cruising to the highest average finish (11.96) among active drivers and being the only driver to finish every race in the Top-20. The 2020 Cup Series champ is battle-tested, but he’s struggled to generate elite speed and bumpy restarts have cost him significant track position in the past.

8. Chase Briscoe, 2010 points

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe only managed to notch one win this season with his victory at Pocono Raceway, but he’s developed into an under-the-radar threat since his success on the "Tricky Triangle." He leads NASCAR’s top flight with six pole positions, and his 10 Top-5 finishes include three runner-up endings.

9. Bubba Wallace, 2008 points

23XI Racing

While the outcome of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team is anything but certain, for Bubba Wallace, the Cup Series Playoffs are here, and that’s all that matters. Though two of his three wins came in the playoffs when he wasn’t even competing, his third came this year at the Brickyard 400. It was a crucial outing for Wallace because it was the first time he’d lock himself into the playoffs before the final race of the regular season. A strong showing at Darlington could be the early momentum he needs to make a viable run.

10. Austin Cindric, 2008 points

Team Penske

He might not be one of the veteran blue bloods in the mix this year, but Austin Cindric’s win at Talladega proved he’s got the right amount of moxie for the high-pressure situations he’ll undoubtedly face, should he persevere. Considering he only mustered two Top-5 finishes, the Team Penske Ford wheelman doesn’t seem like a likely title contender, but he could sneak in if he finds success again down in Alabama at the YellaWood 500.

11. Ross Chastain, 2007 points

Trackhouse Racing

The unpredictable nature of Ross Chastain parallels his driving. Big, splashy moments of success only to be marred later by his propensity to push the limits. He earned a win and 10 Top-10s, but he also recorded four DNFs – all of which were crashes. It’s a shame because the Watermelon Man’s a rare talent, but sometimes raw ambition makes you your own worst enemy.

12. Joey Logano, 2007 points

Team Penske

It’s hard to imagine that a three-time Cup Series champion is this far down the entries, but that’s where Joey Logano finds himself this year. After a season of ups and downs, Sliced Bread’s series of skids makes him look more like a rookie than a reigning champion. That said, we all know Logano lives for the postseason, so he could very well rally like he has in previous years and race his way back to the Championship 4.

13. Josh Berry, 2006 points

Wood Brothers Racing

Josh Berry punched his postseason ticket by collecting his first career Cup Series win at the Penzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was a convincing victory that showed his capacity for speed and, while his five DNFs might give you pause, he’s entering the postseason with back-to-back Top-10 finishes.

14. Tyler Reddick, 2006 points

23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick enters the Cup Series Playoffs in a bit of an uncertain space. There have been the flashes of speed that were the genesis for him winning 2024 Regular Season Championship, but overall, execution has hampered his chances of finishes higher. He’s winless this year to date, but he could right the ship early with a good race at Darlington – a track where he notched fourth-place finish in April.

15. Austin Dillon, 2005 points

Richard Childress Racing

In an ironic twist of fate, Austin Dillon launches his Cup Series postseason on the heels of a win at Richmond two weeks ago – also the site of his infamous elimination from last year’s playoffs. Dillon actually won the race, but it was ruled void due to Dillon intentionally crashing Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap. He’s fueled by the fire of being an underdog, but making a deep run in the playoffs will be an arduous, uphill battle.

16. Alex Bowman, 2002 points

Hendrick Motorsports

He may have snuck into the playoffs, thanks to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona win, but Alex Bowman still managed to put together multiple stretches of competitive performances this season. Paired with his six Top-5s, his 14 Top-10 finishes are second only to his teammate Kyle Larson. He’s a versatile driver, but how far that carries him is up for debate.

