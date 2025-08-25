The 1 Thing Making Michael Bublé Sad on The Voice Set Is So Relatable

The Voice Season 28 Coach is stoked to be filming the show again. He's just missing four important people.

For Season 28 Coach Michael Bublé, competing on The Voice is a total blast. But one thing about filming the show is making him sad, and it's something every parent can relate to.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

In an August 2025 Instagram video set to Kendrick Lamar's "United in Grief," Bublé is seen in one shot fist-pumping out of excitement to be "back on the set of The Voice." However, the star then revealed the only downside of shooting the singing competition show: being away from his kids for extended periods of time.

After a few seconds of happy dancing, the video then shifts. As the words "Missing my kids" appear on screen, Bublé gets sad and looks despondent sitting on a couch.

Although the video is meant to be funny, the sentiment that Bublé misses his family is definitely true.

"I'd bring them to work with me everyday if I could," he wrote for the video's caption.

During a 2023 interview with The Project, Bublé gushed about the four children he shares with his wife, Luisana Lopilato: their sons Noah and Elias, and their daughters Vida and Cielo.

"They're the greatest things that ever happened to you," Bublé said. "They're the best! They're the greatest things ever, they're my joy. The truth is, they just let me laugh at life and laugh at myself. It really puts life in perspective."

Bublé may miss his children now, but he makes sure he's never gone from them for too long. "My happiness is to be embedded with [my family], and they're my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn't be happy without them," Bublé told People in 2016. "I find no fulfillment being that Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won't happen here."

How Michael Bublé's 8-year-old son brought him to tears

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 26, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In one of Bublé's most heartwarming fatherhood moments shared on social media, the singer actually teared up watching his son Noah play piano for him. Watch, below:

The Voice Season 28 premieres with a two-hour Blind Auditions episode on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c. Bublé will be joined by fellow returning Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.