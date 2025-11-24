Thanksgiving Football 2025: NFL Week 13 Schedule - Bengals vs. Ravens & More
The full schedule for all the Turkey Weekend NFL games.
Football and Thanksgiving go together like, well, Thanksgiving and turkey — and here’s everything you need to know about which games will be airing across Thanksgiving Day, as well as the usual Sunday NFL slate to get into the meat of the NFL week.
You'll find two of the biggest games this week on NBC and Peacock. On Thanksgiving Night, Thursday, November 27, the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens, with the Ravens looking to keep their playoff hopes rolling with another win. Then a few days later, Sunday Night Football will feature the resurgent Denver Broncos at the Washington Commanders.
Pro football has been a Thanksgiving Day tradition for decades, and if you’re looking to keep the tradition going, check out the full schedule for the week below, and update your weekend plans accordingly.
Thanksgiving Week NFL Schedule (Week 13)
Thursday, Nov 27
- Green Bay @ Detroit | 10:00 AM ET | Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- Kansas City @ Dallas | 1:30 PM ET | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Cincinnati @ Baltimore | 5:20 PM ET | NBC/Peacock | M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Friday, Nov 28
- Chicago @ Philadelphia | 12:00 PM ET | Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Sunday, Nov 30
- San Francisco @ Cleveland | 10:00 AM ET | Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
- Jacksonville @ Tennessee | 10:00 AM ET | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
- Houston @ Indianapolis | 10:00 AM ET | Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- New Orleans @ Miami | 10:00 AM ET | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
- Atlanta @ NY Jets | 10:00 AM ET | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Arizona @ Tampa Bay | 10:00 AM ET | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- LA Rams @ Carolina | 10:00 AM ET | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- Minnesota @ Seattle | 1:05 PM ET | Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- Buffalo @ Pittsburgh | 1:25 PM ET | Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
- Las Vegas @ LA Chargers | 1:25 PM ET | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- Denver @ Washington | 5:20 PM ET | NBC/Peacock | Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
Monday, Dec 1
- NY Giants @ New England | 5:15 PM ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA