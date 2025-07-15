Longtime Commentator & Former NCAA Champ Terry Gannon Joins NBC Sports' NBA Coverage

Gannon has been a part of the NBC Sports family since 2010, when he began commentating on professional golf.

When the NBA finally returns to NBC this fall, for the first time in more than 20 years, a familiar voice will be there to greet it.

Longtime NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon will hit the basketball court as a play-by-play voice for NBA coverage when the season begins in October on both NBC and Peacock.

Despite mostly focusing on non-basketball arenas for the last 15 years, Gannon is no stranger to layups and slam dunks, having been a part of the 1983 North Carolina State University National Championship basketball team, as well as handling play-by-play for NBC's Big Ten men's basketball coverage.

Who is Terry Gannon, the NBA on NBC's new play-by-play announcer?

Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Gannon has been a part of the NBC Sports family for well over a decade, with most of his commentating expertise focused on professional golf competitions like the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. .

He also has experience covering several Olympic events, including gymnastics (Paris, Tokyo), figure skating (Beijing, Sochi, PyeongChang), golf (Rio), and rowing and flatwater canoeing (London). Moreover, Gannon won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special — Championship Event following his involvement with last summer's Paris Olympics.

After graduating from college, he began his sports broadcasting career as a basketball analyst for two regional networks in North Carolina: Raycom Sports and Jefferson-Pilot Sports. He subsequently joined ESPN in 1993, serving as a college basketball analyst, play-by-play voice, NBA play-by-play voice, and the lead WNBA play-by-play voice from 2004-2012.

“The first 25 years of my life were consumed with basketball and it’s where I got my start as an announcer,” Gannon, who has called Big Ten basketball for NBC Sports since 2023, said in a statement. “I am absolutely thrilled to return to calling hoops at the highest level and be a part of the legacy that is the NBA on NBC. I cannot wait for the season to get underway.”

“Terry’s love for basketball runs deep and his NCAA Championship ring with NC State in 1983 is a testament to his long-standing connection with the game,” added Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Terry is an elite play-by-play voice for a number of sports, but his number one passion remains basketball. When the NBA on NBC deal was announced, he made it clear he wanted back in the mix and we are excited to have him on the call.”

When does the 2025-2026 NBA on NBC season begin?

The 2025-26 NBA on NBC season kicks off this October, with live coverage on both NBC and Peacock.