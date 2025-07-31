Terry Crews Shares Rare, Gorgeous Photo From His 1989 Wedding to Wife Rebecca

The AGT Season 20 Host paid tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of their anniversary.

Terry Crews just went all out with an epic Instagram carousel in honor of his 36th wedding anniversary.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On July 29, the America’s Got Talent Host shared a 15-slide photo drop featuring pics of him and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, at various points in their relationship. From a recent picture of the two wearing matching yellow outfits in a garden to a photo from all the way back in 1988, the collection covers the gamut of their relationship — and it’s one of the cutest things Crews has ever shared on social media.

Our favorite pic from the carousel? A photo from their wedding in 1989; Terry Crews and his wife were all smiles on their big day, looking stunning in matching white outfits. See the whole carousel here.

“36 years and just getting started!! Happy anniversary, @rebeccakingcrews. ❤️,” Crews wrote in the caption.

Who is Terry Crews married to? Rebecca King-Crews

Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Crews is no stranger to professing his love to his wife of 36 years. He’s even given King-Crews on-air shout-outs — and blown her kisses — while filming episodes of AGT.

In a May 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Crews revealed the secret to their marital success; it’s all about asking himself a few questions each day.

“What does she need and how can I provide that? And she [does] the same thing for me. She’s like, ‘What does he need? And how can I be the person that gives that to him?’” he explained. “And let me tell you, after 36 years, it’s better than ever. I can easily say we’re going to go on to eternity. That’s my plan.”

The longtime AGT Host went on to discuss how “difficult conversations” made their relationship even stronger over the years.

“This is the thing that helped us get to the next level where people try to, they think that you never really have difficult conversations or arguments and the whole thing, but those things make you better,” Crews said. “You have to have those things. You have to go through these things. The only way out is through.”

AGT's Season 20 Live Shows are right around the corner. The action begins with the first episode of Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 19, at 8/7c on NBC, followed by a Live Results show the next night on Wednesday, August 20, also at 8/7c.

Quarterfinals run for four straight weeks.

As usual, all episodes of AGT will be available to stream next day on Peacock.