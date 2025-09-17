Terry Crews Wore Shoes with Huge Bows That Coordinated with His Bronze Suit (PICS)

Terry Crews and the judges appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”.

Terry Crews was clearly saving his best fits for the America's Got Talent Live Shows.

In a September 16 Instagram post shared just hours after the AGT Season 20 Semifinals aired on NBC, the longtime Host showed off his impeccable fashion sense for the world to see. During the live episode, Crews dazzled in a bronze suit that made him look even more chiseled than usual. Oh, and the oversized bows on his shoes tied the whole look together in an epic way, too.

"Bronze Bomber! #AGT," the former NFL star wrote in an Instagram caption.

The 57-year-old looks phenomenal whenever viewers catch a glimpse of him, and his look during the Semifinals was no different. The bronze suit was tailored perfectly, showing off his world-famous physique.

The star works tirelessly in the gym, with a workout routine that would make current professional athletes blush.

Crews takes his AGT outfits very seriously — and why wouldn't he? The man has rocked some seriously iconic looks over the years, and he has historically been steered in the right direction by his wife, Rebecca.

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In fact, during the AGT Season 18 finale he rocked a gold-colored, custom-made suit crafted by his wife. In comments to NBC Insider, he couldn't help but gush over Rebecca's talent.

"Yes! This is my wife's line! Rebecca Crews. Shoes, everything. She puts it down. She's got people all over Hollywood wearing her clothes, including me," Crews happily explained. "I'm just honored to have such a talented family. We are an Artist family. If we have an idea, we have to do it. And I'm just proud of her."

Rebecca's eponymous line includes bags, accessories, clothes, shoes, and makeup — and Crews looks great in all of it.

What is the remaining AGT Season 20 schedule?

Terry Crews and the judges appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

There are only three episodes left, and before fans know it, the winner of AGT Season 20 will be crowned! The remaining TV schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 17: Live Semifinal results

Live Semifinal results Tuesday, September 23: Live Finals

Live Finals Wednesday, September 24: Live Finals results

The three remaining episodes will air at 8/7c only on NBC — don't miss out! (But if you do, catch new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.)