Terry Stole Simon's Golden Buzzer on AGT for an Act That Hadn't Performed in 36 Years

If you've never given up the funk, because you simply had to have that funk, then this is the Act for you.

When four gentlemen from Detroit took to the stage on the fourth day of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, the Judges had no idea what they were about to do. Introducing themselves as the Funkateers, the group explained that they'd formed in high school 45 years ago to try and impress girls and enter a school talent show, which they won.

Their latest performance had been at one member's wedding back in 1989, but they hadn't lost a step since, literally, and performed a spirited dance routine to Rick James' "Give It To Me Baby," inspiring everyone to get up and boogie along with them. In the wings, Host Terry Crews was so excited, pointing and shouting, "the footwork!"

The Funkateer Dancers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Funkateers got a golden buzzer, but not the Judges...

After the dance concluded, the Judges couldn't stop heaping praise on the group. "Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes," said Simon Cowell, with Sofía Vergara calling them "Perfect...I loved it."

Howie Mandel pointed out that however good they were in their "prime," it's even more fun to watch them "at this age." Throughout the feedback, Host Terry Crews was sneaking through the auditorium, and by the time it was Judge Mel B.'s turn to give feedback, he'd reached the table where he hit that Golden Buzzer!

"Hey! Listen! You are my Golden Buzzer! I got you!" he told the Funkateers, who were overwhelmed with excitement. Only slightly annoyed about the turn of events was Cowell, who had planned to Buzzer the group himself. "You snooze, you lose," Mel B. chastised him.

"[The Funkateers are] something surprising, and it just makes you feel amazing," he added later, then telling Crews, "I was literally about to do [the Golden Buzzer], and then out of the corner of my eye I saw you and I hated you and loved you at the same time." Sounds like Simon.

This is the first Golden Buzzer of the season for Crews. Mel B. has already used both of hers, Mandel has used one and Cowell has used one.