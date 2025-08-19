Terry Crews' Chest & Arms Workout Is 7 Steps & Features This Explosive Move

The Osso Brothers Deliver Hand Balancing Like You've Never Seen It Before! | AGT 2025

Having the ridiculously impressive physique of Terry Crews takes work.

The America’s Got Talent Host once shared his workout routine with Muscle and Fitness, and it’s every bit as intense as you’d expect. The former professional football player has a body like a Greek god, after all. That said, his workout regimen is surprisingly straightforward for anyone who would like to attempt it.

Crews says compliments about his physique from his Expendables 3 co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone still stick with him today. “I told everybody I knew,” Crews said about those compliments, per Muscle and Fitness. “I’m still working out today on that motivation alone.”

Fans can check out Crews and his world-famous physique when the AGT Season 20 Live Shows begin on Tuesday, August 19. Below, read more about how he keeps his arms buff and chest in pec-popping form:

Terry Crews' chest and arms workout is (understandably!) intense: details

Terry Crews attends the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2010 in New York City. Photo: Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Power clean

You can’t expect to have a body like Crews without highlighting one explosive move. The star utilizes the power clean in the gym, which involves lifting the barbell from the floor to over your head, finishing in a squat position. (And yes, it’s just as intense as it seems.)

Incline bench press

Nobody’s pecs pop quite like Crews’ — just ask viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show — and the best way to get a great pump in your upper chest is via some old-fashioned incline barbell bench pressing.

Machine press

Hit the central part of your chest by maxing out your reps on the machine bench press — it’s an integral part of Crews’ workout.

Dumbbell fly

Crews’ secret to an oversized chest is stretching out the pectoral muscle fibers with four sets of dumbbell flys. The secret is keeping reps slow with a weight you can handle — without straining, of course.

Dumbbell curl

You can’t build gigantic biceps without plenty of curls!

Dip

One of the most underrated exercises is the classic dip, which targets your chest and triceps. Crews does four sets of 10 reps each to ensure he keeps the fast-twitch muscle fibers firing even at the tail-end of his workouts.

Pushup

Crews never forgets to finish off his workouts with pushups. Add some to your routine and, who knows, maybe you could end up with a body like Crews'!