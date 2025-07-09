Terry Crews gave his wife a romantic shout-out while on stage in 2024.

Terry Crews Is So Sweet Blowing a Kiss to His Wife on the AGT Stage (VIDEO)

Longtime Host of America's Got Talent, actor-comedian Terry Crews, was front and center during a Season 19 episode helping magician Mat Franco with his Act. And Terry gave his wife a sweet shoutout in the process.

The performance involved Terry spinning a wheel that eventually landed on a magic trick suggested by the audience that Franco had to perform with no notice. At one point, during the slight downtime as Terry and Franco waited for the wheel to finish spinning, Franco asked him a simple question.

"Terry, I gotta ask, is there anything you want to say to everyone at home?" Franco said.

"Well, I need some brownie points," Terry confessed before blowing a kiss to the camera and saying, "Hi to my wife Rebecca [King-Crews]! Love you!"

The 56-year-old former NFL star really is a softie at heart.

Terry's wholesome message to his significant other earned him a thumbs-up from Franco — and plenty of applause from the AGT audience. Franco swiftly dove right back into his magic Act and proceeded to blow everyone's mind by giving one lucky girl in the audience honest-to-goodness magical powers.

If you don't remember, Franco won Season 9 of AGT. And after this performance, we hope Terry won those brownie points with Rebecca.

Who is Terry Crews' wife? Rebecca King-Crews! Terry and Rebecca first met while attending Western Michigan University and have been married since 1989. The couple shares five children: daughters Azriél, Tera, and Wynfrey, son Isaiah, and Rebecca's daughter from a previous relationship, Naomi, whom Crews officially adopted when they got married.

Rebecca works in the fashion industry. In fact, she designed the suit Terry wore for the AGT Season 18 Finale. Moments after the Finale, Terry gushed over his wife's talents.

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews attend A Sense of Home Gala 2024 on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Yes! This is my wife's line! Rebecca Crews. Shoes, everything. She puts it down. She's got people all over Hollywood wearing her clothes, including me," Terry told NBC Insider. "I'm just honored to have such a talented family. We are an Artist family. If we have an idea, we have to do it. And I'm just proud of her."

In a 2018 interview with E! News, Rebecca revealed that she nearly didn't date Terry at first. As it turns out, he played it almost too cool.

"He almost got stuck in the friend zone," Rebecca admitted. "He was a little too nice, but he came with it."

"I had to earn it," Terry offered with a laugh.