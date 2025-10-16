Teenage Niall Horan with Frosty Blonde Hair Is So 2010s-Coded

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

If you think Niall Horan has been swoon-worthy thus far in Season 28 of The Voice, wait until you see this throwback photo we've found.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On December 9, 2010, a 17-year-old Horan attended a press conference ahead of the X-Factor finale at The Connaught Hotel in London, England. X-Factor, a UK-based singing competition show not entirely dissimilar from The Voice, introduced Horan and his One Direction bandmates to a global audience for the first time — and Horan looked so early 2010s with his frosty blonde hair at the time!

RELATED: Niall Horan Was "Starstruck Big Time" by Someone Sitting in The Voice Audience

Not even the teenage version of Horan — as fresh-faced and wide-eyed as it gets — could have predicted the heights he would reach over the next 15 years.

From One Direction becoming one of the biggest groups in the music industry to his solo career taking off to being one of the most fan-favorite Coaches in the history of The Voice, well... he really did alright for himself, didn't he?

Niall Horan attends a press conference ahead of the X-Factor final on December 9, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

This vintage picture takes us back to the early 2010s when blonde, effortlessly tousled hair was all the rage.

And nobody did it better than Horan.

RELATED: Eric Stonestreet Singing A Cappella with Niall Horan & Michael Bublé Is Pure Gold

Snoop Dogg on Niall Horan: "Instant heartthrob"

Fast-forward to the present day and his current gig on The Voice, Horan couldn't help but blush during an amazing moment before Season 28 even started earlier this fall.

During a recent roundtable discussion involving all four Coaches ahead of the season premiere, Snoop Dogg recalled his family's reaction to his announcing he would be returning to his Coach Chair.

"When I said I was coming back to The Voice, my folks were asking like, 'Who gonna be there with you?' So when I said Reba and Mike, they already know the chemistry," he explained.

And that's when Snoop turned to Horan and gave him a huge compliment.

"When I said your name — it was like, instant heartthrob," he confessed.

Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

It was a sweet moment between the two new friends — and then Michael Bublé interjected at the best possible time with a story about Horan of his own.

"I was at the grocery store and someone started screaming my name: 'Michael, Michael, Michael!'" Bublé explained. "And I came up to her, I said hi — and she said, 'Can you get me Niall?'"

Tune in to see the "instant heartthrob" every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC as Season 28 rolls on. As always, episodes will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock.