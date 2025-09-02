Teddy Swims Has 2 Words Tattooed on His Literal Eyelids: "It Hurt Like Crazy"

Musicians tell stories in many ways. Through song, obviously, but some also tell stories through their tattoos.

Artists like Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Cardi B, and Teddy Swims — Kelly Clarkson's most recent guest on Songs & Stories — have tattoos that go beyond just looking cool. Some have deep, personal meanings. Others are meant to celebrate the craft of tattooing. And sure, some of them do just look cool.

Swims has tattoos in all these categories. He got his first ink at 16 years old. His tattoos used to signify moments in his life, but now he's actively curating a gallery of original art on his skin that actively celebrates the artistry of inkers around the globe.

Find out more about his ever-growing body art below...

All about Teddy Swims's tattoos — including his eyelid ink

Teddy Swims appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, October 01, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

As for the exact number of tattoos on Swims' body, there's no public, definitive number because he keeps getting new ones.

Perhaps Swims' most interesting tattoos are the two words on his eyelids: "tough love." "It hurt like crazy," he said about having this specific ink done. "Because you feel the needle kind of bouncing [on] your eyeball at high speed."

In July 2025, Swims visited Inked Magazine to discuss the history of his tattoo acquisitions. His first was a tattoo of his legal last name, Dimsdale, and the words on a banner, "Established in 1992."

"It was such a corny, 16-year-old's tattoo," he said. "By the time I was 18, I was a completely different human being and wanted it covered. I just got something to get something...maybe 16-year-olds shouldn't make lifelong decisions? I hated it."

He shared that his favorite tattoo is one created by his best friend and tattoo artist, Derrick Parkey. Swims said his body shows the growth of Parkey's tattoo artistry over time, including the artist's self portrait that Swims coerced him to make on his skin.

In a 2024 interview for The Jennifer Hudson Show, Swims said he now adds tattoos while on tour. "These tattoo artists will hit me up on Instagram...and say they want to tattoo me. So, I do this thing now where I say design whatever you want to design, and then just put a signature on it. My whole body now has become an art gallery with their signatures that I carry wherever I go."

