Why Teddy Swims' Cover of This Michael Jackson Song Changed His Life: "Holy Crap!"

Singer Teddy Swims has become one of the hottest recording acts of 2025. The Georgia native achieved his first major career high in 2023 with the success of his single, "Lose Control," quickly followed by the release of his first album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1).

Every new artist has to start somewhere, and Swims can trace his breakout opportunity to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. On the September 2 episode of NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Swims sat down with host Kelly Clarkson and discussed how his talent for interpreting well-known songs into his own cover versions became the gateway to a professional career in music.

The Michael Jackson song that changed Teddy Swims' life

Teddy Swims performs at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

During their sitdown special, Swims admitted to Clarkson that he was a musical theater geek in high school, and that performing in various productions changed his life. As a teen and young adult, Swims then fronted several Atlanta area bands, including Elefvnts and Eris, which allowed him to perform a gamut of musical genres.

Swims joined his friend Addy Maxwell as openers for Tyler Carter's 2019 U.S. tour. But his career didn't really take off until June of that same year, when he recorded a cover of Michael Jackson's 1979 hit, "Rock with You."

Swims told Clarkson that at the time he wanted to mark the 10-year anniversary of Jackson's passing on June 25. On the internet, Swims and his friends found the original stems — or separated files that make up a finished track — of Jackson's "Rock With You" and got inspired.

"I was like, 'We should upload this as an homage to him,'" Swims remembered about recording his soulful take on the Jackson classic. "We just tracked it and woke up the next day and I was like, 'Holy crap, dudes! We've got like 10,000 views on this!'"

Swims' version of the song (listen here) has since amassed 13 million plays on YouTube. But more importantly, it became the viral hit that introduced him to global audiences. By December 2019, Swims was signed by Warner Records and his professional career was ignited. The rest is history.

