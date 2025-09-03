Teddy Swims & Maren Morris' Live Harmonizing Is Next-Level Breathtaking

Their song "Some Things I'll Never Know" is an instant classic.

Teddy Swims and Maren Morris joined forces in 2023 for an unreal, epic live duet that every country fan should listen to on repeat.

It isn't every day that a song like Swims' "Some Things I'll Never Know" comes along, uniting two artists whose powerful harmonies take listeners on a rollercoaster ride. Trust us; you'll be hooked from the beginning. Swims has never sounded better as he kicks off the tune with his silky-smooth vocals.

Listen to this unreal Teddy Swims duet with Maren Morris here.

Morris jumps into the song beginning with the first chorus, effortlessly harmonizing and letting her country twang shine. The 35-year-old sings a lot of "Some Things I'll Never Know" in her higher register, a perfect complement to Swims' well-rounded voice.

Swims, who appeared on the September 2 episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, became a household name thanks to his hit "Lose Control." "I was going through a really rough time," Swims told Genius about how the song came to be. "When you're going through something and you're with a person — and I mean this with all respect and love for that person — the song itself is about substances we were kind of on became the substance of our relationship. It was kind of like we were enabling each other in a lot of ways to not grow."

“You don’t hear a lot of songs like ‘Lose Control’ anymore,” Swims told Variety. “It’s got roots in country, rock, Motown, and R&B — and it was made to be sung live.”

“I used to be so impatient and wanted everything to happen now,” he also told Variety about achieving fame later in his 30s. “But if I’d had this success at 21, I would be dead. I would’ve spun out and thrown this all away, had it happened any moment before right now.”

What to know about "Some Things I'll Never Know" by Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims performs at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Released by Swims off his 2023 studio album I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), "Some Things I'll Never Know" has amassed over 19 million views in video form on YouTube. The haunting, powerful ballad helped propel Swims' album to the number-14 position on the Billboard 200 chart.