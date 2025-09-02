Teddy Swims’ "Lose Control" Lyrics: Inside the Song's True Meaning

In 2023, singer Teddy Swims hit the pop stratosphere with his first original song, "Lose Control." The song went platinum in 12 countries, and in the U.S. set the record for the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, hanging out for an amazing 105 weeks.

How to Watch Watch Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: The Words Teddy Swims' Dad Said that Encouraged Him to Go After Music: "What I Needed"

In the latest Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson episode, Swims joined host Kelly Clarkson to talk about his still-evolving journey as a songwriter. During the episode, the pair sang four original tunes from Swims' 2023 album, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1): "Some Things I'll Never Know," "She Loves the Rain," "God Went Crazy," and "The Door."

One song they didn't tackle was "Lose Control" but its lyrics certainly fit into the overall themes that Swims has been focusing on with his songwriting partners.

Teddy Swims faces his issues "head on" through songs like "Lose Control"

Teddy Swims performs at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

"I was going through a really rough time," Swims told Genius about how "Lose Control" came about. "When you're going through something and you're with a person — and I mean this with all respect and love for that person — the song itself is about substances we were kind of on became the substance of our relationship. It was kind of like we were enabling each other in a lot of ways to not grow."

"...That's kind of where it just all came from: being an addict and codependency and wanting a catchy riff that nobody can sing," he added with a laugh.

You certainly see these themes in the lyrics, below:

Something’s got a hold of me lately

No, I don’t know myself anymore

Feels like the walls are all closin’ in

And the devil’s knockin’ at my door, woah

Out of my mind, how many times did I tell you

I’m no good at bein’ alone?

Yeah, it’s taken a toll on me, tryin’ my best to keep

From tearin’ the skin off my bones, don’t you know

During his chat with Clarkson, Swims shared that he's been songwriting since eighth grade, even if the songs weren't very good. But as his covers started to go viral on YouTube, Swims said he took writing more seriously, making space for remote writing retreats where he and his collaborators, Joshua Coleman, Marco Rodriguez, Mikky Ekko, and Julian Bunetta, could just focus on songwriting.

Swims told Clarkson that he's still working hard to figure out how to best translate his life experiences into songs so they are both confessional and relatable to his audiences.

"You've really got to face things head on, you know?" he said to Clarkson. "It's taken me a long time in my life to get to a place of facing things head on and not numbing things and leaning on alcohol. The harsh reality is, it's hard to face head on, and it's something that I still, to this day, struggle with. But I'm working on it, you know?"

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers' "Little Bird" Lyrics Are the Sweetest Tribute to Their Daughters

To learn more about Swims' lyrics, watch the September 2 episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson. New episodes drop Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.