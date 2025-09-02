All About Teddy Swims' Girlfriend Raiche Wright & Their Baby Son

On the September 2 episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson singer Teddy Swims sat down with host Kelly Clarkson to talk about his incredible rise to fame, ascending from You Tube cover artist to a Grammy-nominated, Billboard Hot 100 singing sensation.

In the third episode of NBC's Songs & Stories, the Conyers, Georgia native explained how his cover song arrangements set him apart from many YouTube singers. Today, Swims boasts more than 10 billion streams of his covers and original songs, including his 2023 breakout hit, "Lose Control."

Since he's still so new to the music scene, his ever-evolving fan base wants to know all about him, including his sweet family life. Read more about that, below:

Teddy Swims' girlfriend is singer Raiche Wright

Raiche Wright and Teddy Swims attend the 2024 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Singers Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright went public with their relationship in February 2024, stepping out together at a Grammys party.

A Massachusetts native, Wright began singing as a child and went professional in 2019 with her debut EP, Drive. In 2023, she followed this up with a full album release, Loveland.

Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright welcomed a baby son in June 2025

Raiche Wright and Teddy Swims at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Swims and Wright welcomed their baby son in June 2025, publicly announcing his arrival on Instagram. "6.23.25 We love you lil man," the couple wrote alongside a sweet photo of their hands next to their sleeping newborn.

The parents haven't announced their son's name yet. However, in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Swims revealed how he and Wright found out they were expecting. It all went down on a road trip after an Austin City Limits performance. Wright hadn't been feeling 100%, so they pulled over at his favorite mega-truck stop in Texas, Buc-ees, bought some branded onesies, and then headed to Chili's for some lunch.

“We’re eating Chili’s in our onesies, we go home, and we do the test," Swims told Clarkson. "We do like three of them and it’s like, immediately yes, you’re pregnant. And so we’re freaking out, we’re finding this out in our Buc-ee’s. Until we find a name, we’re just calling [our] boy or girl ‘Baby Buc-ee.’ I’m going to call it Buc-ee, I don’t care what the name is."

