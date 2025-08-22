During a chat with TODAY, the "Lose Control" singer revealed that his father's blessing was the fuel he needed to "light the fire."

The Words Teddy Swims' Dad Said that Encouraged Him to Go After Music: "What I Needed"

During a visit to TODAY, soul rocker Teddy Swims revealed that one of the biggest reasons he chased his dream of becoming a musician was simple: his dad never stopped cheering him on.

The "Lose Control" singer, who's appearing on Kelly Clarkson's Songs & Stories special on September 2, looked back at his come-up story during an October 2024 episode of TODAY. While chatting about his smash album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Part 2, Hoda Kotb asked Swims if there was anyone in his childhood who nurtured his artistic flame. Swims explained he was "fortunate" to have an amazing support system growing up.

"I think it was a level of delusion," Swims teased, getting a chuckle from Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager before adding that he was lucky not to have any major "haters" while he was honing his craft. "Maybe that was just because I didn't entertain people like that in my life. Or maybe I'm just lucky enough to have such a good support system in my life that was just always like, 'You wanna go for it? Go for it, go for it!"

Swims then explained that his father played a significant role in his decision to pursue music as a career. In an alternative universe, Swims had believed he was going to be a barber, not a chart-topping artist. But Father Fate had other plans.

Teddy Swims' dad gave him "permission" to explore his dream career

Teddy Swims appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, October 01, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Swims was keen to share his father's role in his life-changing turning point with Hager and Kotb.

"I was in cosmetology school because my mom's been a barber my whole life, and she was like, 'Well, baby, I'll go get my cosmetology teaching license [at the] same time so we can go to school together.' And we were doing that, I was in cosmetology school for about six months," he recalled.

While his childhood had pointed him toward haircutting, Swims' father could sense he had big dreams and even bigger star power brewing. "My dad, when I was 19, told me, 'Son, if you want to sing, drop out of school. Promise me you'll never go back," Swims said fondly, adding that a parent's blessing can go a long way.

Swims concluded, "I tell everybody all the time, if you have kids that have dreams, do not underestimate the power of your father giving you permission, your parents giving [permission]. That was what I needed to light the fire."

Teddy Swims opens up about the divine timing of his success

Teddy Swims performs at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

It didn't take long for the TODAY anchors to notice Swims' prolific collection of tattoos, one of which caught Kotb's eye: a "patience" tattoo. "How much patience did it take you to get here?" Kotb asked the singer.

"I think timing is such a powerful thing, because there were so many times when I wanted it right now. I wanted it right now, I wanted it right now," Swims explained. "And I'm so glad that it's happened at the time it did because I'm kind of ready for it."

"I would have probably sent it right to my liver..." Swims laughed. "I think I'm just ready for it now, and I think God has a way of preparing you and giving it to you when you need it."

"And you appreciate it," Hager added. "You worked really hard."

Enjoy an even deeper dive into Swims' incredible artistry during his chat with Clarkson for her Songs & Stories special on Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.