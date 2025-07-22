The Best Performances from Season 27 Finalist Jadyn Cree | The Voice | NBC

Two Artists performed Swims' hit "Lose Control" during the Season 26 Battles, and they floored then-Coach Gwen Stefani.

This Teddy Swims Battle on The Voice Gobsmacks Iconic Coach: "I Can't Believe..."

In Season 26 of The Voice, two 1-Chair Turn Artists joined forces in an epic Battle that left one longtime Coach in disbelief.

Adam Bohanan and Kevin James Graham each earned 1-Chair Turns in the Season 26 Blind Auditions (courtesy of Coach Reba McEntire), setting the stage for a Battle that blew away all expectations. The two singers performed Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" as a duet that had so much intensity and emotion.

Filled with tons of wild high notes and impressive runs by both Artists — and some genuinely awe-inspiring harmonies — the duo blew away Gwen Stefani especially, who heaped her highest praise on Graham.

"I can't believe you can do that with your voice," Stefani told him. "It's kind of a retro sound. It's rare and you're super gifted."

"Honestly, that was so good," she told both singers. "The harmonies together were perfect."

Stefani didn't shy away from complimenting Bohanan, either, praising his range and the tasteful way he "waited" for his moment to really belt out the high notes.

The drama built as viewers waited for McEntire to make her decision on who would be advancing in the competition. Ultimately, Bohanan was the Queen of Country's choice to stay with her team and move on to the Knockouts.

Was Teddy Swims on The Voice? No, Swims has not appeared on The Voice. However, his songs have been featured on the show, particularly "Lose Control," which has been a favorite for Artists to cover at various points throughout the competition. In Season 24, Mara Justine rocked the house with an especially powerful rendition of the track.

Ultimately, Sofronio Vasquez from Michael Bublé's team won Season 26 of The Voice.

Bublé said about Vasquez, "There's a lot of people that can sound like anybody that they're singing a song of, but it's different when you can make it yours, and you can bend it to your will. And that's when the great ones become the great ones. And I knew."