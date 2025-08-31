Get all the details about the hidden acronym within Teddy Swims' stage name.

The Story Behind How Teddy Swims Got His Stage Name

With his mesmerizing mix of R&B, country, rock, and soul, Teddy Swims has become one of the industry's most compelling voices, and he's bringing that powerhouse talent to Kelly Clarkson for her Songs & Stories series on NBC.

The "Lose Control" singer-songwriter will appear in the September 2 episode of Songs & Stories, where he'll join Clarkson to perform some of his most iconic tracks and chat about his meteoric rise to stardom. Swims' sound is both timeless and contemporary, and with his tattoos, signature beard, and a voice that seeps passion into each lyric, his career has been one to watch.

Swims' upcoming Songs & Stories appearance promises not just dynamite duets but an invitation into the deeper narrative of who he is as an artist. And that naturally brings up one of the first questions new listeners often ask: Is Teddy Swims a stage name?

Read on, below, to learn all about the Teddy Swims project.

Teddy Swims performs at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

What is Teddy Swims' real name? Before becoming known as Teddy Swims, he was born Jaten Collin Dimsdale. But many of his loved ones have always called him "Teddy." "I've been Teddy for a long time in my life," the musician shared during an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. Raised near Atlanta, Georgia, Swims first gained widespread attention through his viral YouTube covers of bespoke classics. According to his IMDb biography, Swims was in several bands throughout high school and post-grad, in genres ranging from '80s hair metal and soul to modern metal and alternative country projects. Swims is a musical chameleon, and he wanted a stage name that reflected that cross-genre identity.

The meaning behind Teddy Swims' stage name

Teddy Swims appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, October 01, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Swims' journey from viral YouTube covers to nationwide tours gave him the platform to redefine himself with a stage name that reflected his goals. Swims opened up about the meaning of his stage name in an October 2023 iHeartRadio interview, revealing that the moniker is a combination of his lifelong nickname and an acronym.

"I've been called Teddy a lot in my life, you know, because I guess I look like that," Swims told iHeartRadio in reference to his burly demeanor, adding that the last half of his stage name was born after his friend invited him to provide vocals for a hip-hop project.

According to his interview with Rolling Stone, Swims didn't think he was much of a rapper at the time. Later inspired by internet forum-speak, he came up with an acronym that would allow him to don a character for his performances: S.W.I.M.S.

"I wanted to call myself Swims, an acronym for Someone Who Isn't Me Sometimes," Swims told iHeartRadio. "And then my buddy's like, 'Just put Teddy in front of Swims and call it Teddy Swims, it's way cooler."

The rap project earned Swims an opening slot on a U.S. tour with Tyler Carter, Swims' "buddy" from the story. Knowing that the name would reach a nationwide audience, Swims was still dubious about going public with the moniker. But Carter remained confident as he prepared the marketing materials.

"I was like, 'I think that's lame.'" Swims continued. "And [Carter's] like, 'Well, you're coming on my tour, so I'm putting it on the flyer."

Once the flyers were released, the name soon stuck, and thus, the Teddy Swims project was born. And while audiences far and wide have come to love Swims' sound, he remains mildly perturbed by the stage name.

"Nobody likes their name, I guess..." Swims laughed as the iHeartRadio host assured him it was a well-fit moniker. "It's working. Nobody hates it but me."

Swims has come to embrace the name for its integration of all his different passions. From the warmth of Teddy to the layered meaning of Swims, his stage identity reflects the same versatility that defines his music.

