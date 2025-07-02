The hotly-anticipated take on Homer's epic poem arrives on the big screen in July 2026.

How to Watch the Teaser Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Epic Blockbuster The Odyssey

Mount Olympus ain't got nothing on Christopher Nolan!

Universal Pictures has debuted the first teaser poster for the Oscar-winner's blockbuster adaptation of The Odyssey (in theaters next July). The enigmatic artwork shows the head of a marble statue (most likely that of some Greek deity) surrounded by smoke and fiery embers. Above is an ominous tagline reading "Defy the Gods," which is most likely a play on "defy the odds."

After all, Odysseus (played in the film by Matt Damon) will need to overcome a gauntlet of obstacles — from Sirens to sea monsters — to return home from the Trojan War.

The first poster arrives along with the first teaser trailer for The Odyssey, which is playing exclusively in theaters ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth.

RELATED: The Odyssey: Matt Damon Suits Up as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's Greek Epic (FIRST LOOK)

The big screen translation of Homer's epic poem (one of the oldest pieces of literature in human history) boasts an insanely stacked cast. In addition to Damon, the movie will also feature the talents of Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Zendaya (Challengers), Anne Hathaway (Interstellar), Lupita Nyong’o (The Wild Robot), Robert Pattinson (Tenet), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), Elliot Page (Inception), Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), John Leguizamo (John Wick), and Mia Goth (Ti West's X trilogy).

“Dude, you know the thing is, okay he’s got a crazy budget, it’s not small, but he runs [it] like an indie film because he’s not doing it by committee, he’s not doing it by what the studio says,” Leguizamo told MSNBC earlier this year (via Variety). “He’s like an indie filmmaker but with crazy money."

Nolan is both writer and director on the Greek-inspired spectacle, which is being shot all over the world with the director's preferred brand of camera: IMAX. In fact, The Odyssey will be the first commercial movie in history to be shot entirely in IMAX.

Check out the teaser poster for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7 — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025

RELATED: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Is the First Film to Ever Use IMAX Like This

How to watch the teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? The teaser trailer for The Odyssey is now playing exclusively in theaters, ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth (click here for tickets).

When does The Odyssey open in theaters? Nolan's take on The Odyssey arrives on the big screen a year from this month on July 17, 2026.

In the meantime, head over to Peacock for Nolan's earliest and latest projects: Memento and Oppenheimer!