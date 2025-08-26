When Taylor Swift's New Fiancé, Travis Kelce, Plays Sunday Night Football This Season

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Travis Kelce just got engaged, and he's about to head back to Sunday Night Football too.

By now you've no doubt heard that pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are engaged. It's a big moment for them, for their fans, and potentially for football, as Swift has been a regular fixture at Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs since the pair started dating in 2023.

Their impending nuptials mean that Swift will no doubt continue to make appearances to cheer on her future husband at Chiefs games, including games broadcast on NBC's Sunday Night Football. But how many times will you be able to catch the happy couple in primetime on Sunday nights this season? Let's take a closer look.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Photo: Michael Owens via AP

Heading into 2025, the Chiefs are three-time defending AFC Champions, the most dominant team in the conference since at least 2019. They're the first team to ever go to three straight Super Bowls, and while they lost the threepeat attempt to the Philadelphia Eagles, they're looking to head back to the Big Game this season after five Super Bowl appearances (and three wins) in the last six years.

The team, featuring Kelce once again as the starting tight end, will kick off its 2025 campaign September 5 against the Chargers, and they'll hit Sunday Night Football for the first time this season later that month. On September 21, in Week 3 of the season, they'll face the New York Giants in primetime exclusively on NBC.

Less than a month later, the Chiefs will return to Sunday Night Football with another AFC-NFC matchup, this time against fellow Super Bowl hopefuls the Detroit Lions on October 12. They won't return to the Sunday Night Football stage until December 7, when they'll face AFC playoff contender the Houston Texans in what could be, depending on how the rest of the season shapes up, one of the most important conference games of the season.

That means the Chiefs will be on Sunday Night Football three times throughout the 2025-2026 season, tying with the Dallas Cowboys for most appearances this year by one team. You can bet that Chiefs Kingdom will be tuning in, and you can bet that Swifties all over the world will also be watching to catch a glimpse of the pop queen as she watches her fiance compete.

The 2025 NFL Season kicks off when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys September 4 on NBC and Peacock.