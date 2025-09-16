Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Stun with Country Star at Patrick Mahomes' 30th Birthday Party

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in the Meatpacking District on December 28, 2024 in New York City.

Talk about a star-studded 30th birthday party.

On September 15, country music singer-songwriter Kane Brown shared an Instagram photo that had fans everywhere buzzing. Brown and his wife, Katelyn, were celebrating the milestone 30th birthday of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and posed for an epic picture alongside the NFL MVP, his wife, Brittany, and two people who may look familiar: the recently engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The amount of musical and athletic talent in the photo is really something to behold. The group celebrated at 1587 Prime, a steakhouse in Kansas City owned by Mahomes and Kelce.

T-Swift looked stunning in a plaid miniskirt and top — giving off major Clueless vibes — while Kelce showed off his newfound love for a style that can only be described as "formal, but with shorts."

The most important part, though? Everyone in the photo was all smiles, especially Swift and Kelce. The world's most famous engaged couple this side of Reba McEntire and Rex Linn looked like they were on cloud nine — just like they always do.

Mahomes, who officially turns the big 3-0 on September 17, looked especially happy to be surrounded by his close friends — despite the Chiefs starting the season with an 0-2 record after their September 14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown shared a sweet sentiment in his Instagram caption, passing along congratulations to Swift and Kelce. The couple announced their engagement on August 26.

"Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT❤️ thanks for hosting us Britt 🙏🏽," Brown wrote.

Kelce, Mahomes, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will search for their first win of the season on NBC's Sunday Night Football on September 21 against the also-winless New York Giants.

Did Travis Kelce's mother tease his engagement to Taylor Swift before it was announced?

Donna Kelce attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

A recent conversation between People and Kelce's mother, Donna, has had fans theorizing that she knew the engagement was happening all along. During an August 24 interview with the outlet, Donna was asked to speak about where she thinks her son's happiness is coming from these days.

"I think his mind is settled," Donna explained. "That's about all I can tell you."

Was Donna low-key hinting that she knew about the impending engagement? Possibly. Her follow-up comment only added fuel to the fire.

"I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants," the future cast member of The Traitors Season 4 added.

Two days later, the happy couple stole headlines everywhere with their epic engagement announcement. In other words: Mission accomplished.

Be sure to catch Mahomes and Kelce this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football!