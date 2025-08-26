Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Please Don't Destroy SNL Shorts Are Comedy Gems

Before the newly-engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever met each other, they each met the boys of Please Don't Destroy.

Both the singer and the football player appeared in Saturday Night Live Digital Shorts alongside Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in which they tried to help the comedy trio out by roasting the heck out of them. In 2021, Swift appeared in the music video "Three Sad Virgins," while Kelce taught them how to stick up for themselves in 2023's "Self-Defense."

The guys of PDD did not come out looking great after either video, but at least they got to hang out with Swift and Kelce. That's something!

Taylor Swift roasted Please Don't Destroy in "Three Sad Virgins"

Please Don’t Destroy - Three Sad Virgins (ft. Taylor Swift)

On November 13, 2021, Swift starred alongside Pete Davidson in "Three Sad Virgins," which turned into a music video for a catchy song about how Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy are, well, three sad virgins. After endless insults from Davidson, Swift, who was performing as Musical Guest that night, popped up to sing the bridge.

Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley

He looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers

And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal

of a scarecrow

John has a big ass bowling ball head

How does he stay upright with that big, fat melon?

And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl

'Cause they're three sad virgins, what

Three sad virgins, whoa

Three sad virgins, what

Three sad virgins, whoa

Three sad virgins, what

And they're gonna die alone

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Please Don't Destroy explained how easy it was to get Swift to appear in the video.

"Well, we didn't think that she would do it,” Higgins told Fallon. “[SNL writer] Dan Bulla, who wrote it with us, was like, ‘We should have Taylor Swift do it.’ And we were like, ‘Yeah, obviously!’”

Swift was almost too into the idea.

“She was pitching more jokes making fun of us and we were like, ‘OK, hang on,’” Marshall said jokingly.

Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live Season 47, Episode 6; Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 14. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC; Will Heath/NBC

Travis Kelce played Kurt Lightning in "Self-Defense"

Please Don't Destroy - Self-Defense

When Kelce hosted SNL in March 2023 — four months before he and Swift would meet — he played a character named Kurt Lightning. Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy sought out self-defense lessons from Lighting after the SNL interns refused to get them coffee.

Lightning did his best to encourage the guys' self esteem and teach them to hold their own, mostly by demonstrating how he, a real man, behaves in the face of danger.

You can catch a glimpse of Kelce grinning behind the scenes — especially in the scene with the old woman — in a blooper reel from the sketch.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared on SNL together in October 2023

Davidson returned to host the Season 49 SNL premiere on October 14, 2023 and both Kelce and Swift, who had been dating since July, appeared in the episode. Kelce played himself in "Fox NFL Sunday," a sketch about sports commentators who couldn't stop talking about Swift and Kelce's new relationship. Davidson played the ultimate Swiftie, decked out in an Eras Tour sweatshirt and an arm full of friendship bracelets. Kelce popped up briefly as the next guest, a guy who actually wants to talk about football.

Swift showed up to introduce Musical Guest Ice Spice's second performance of the night, proving that she and Kelce were, in fact, hanging out at SNL together.

Fox NFL Sunday

Taylor Swift has only hosted SNL one time

Swift only hosted SNL once, back in 2009, but she's appeared as Musical Guest four times. Most recently, she performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" during that November 2021 episode, just one day after the release of Red (Taylor's Version). Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, comes out October 3.

