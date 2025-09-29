Taylor Swift Is Staging a TAY/KOVER of Late Night with Seth Meyers

For one special night, Taylor Swift is taking over Late Night with Seth Meyers. Days after the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the 14-time Grammy Award winner will sit down for an exclusive chat with Seth Meyers for a night cleverly dubbed as a "TAY/kover."

On Wednesday, October 8, Swift will be the Saturday Night Live alum's sole couch guest, marking her third visit to the Late Night studio. And Meyers is — you guessed it — ready for it.

In a short clip announcing Swift's upcoming Late Night appearance, Meyers takes a sip from an aqua blue "TAY/kover" themed mug while wearing a burnt orange cardigan. And not just any ordinary cardigan — Meyers got his hands on a glittery orange The Life of a Showgirl cardigan from Swift's box set, which the pop star herself was also seen wearing.

Late Night's promo also features a quick glimpse at four LEGO figures holding musical instruments. What could this mean? When it comes to Taylor Swift, every easter egg is worth investigating under a microscope, and Swifties are certainly intrigued.

Taylor Swift returns to Late Night for a third time in October 2025

Taylor Swift and Seth Meyers appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 9 Episode 28. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

In October 2025, Swift will visit Studio 8G for her third time. The "Cruel Summer" singer first joined Meyers on Late Night back in 2014 and most recently in 2021, when she discussed why she set off on her mammoth project to re-record all of her albums as "Taylor's Version."

"I know that everybody has busy lives, so I do feel the need to explain what I'm doing because it's not normal," Swift said, garnering a laugh from the audience. "I've always wanted to own my music since I started making my music. You probably don't know this, but most of your favorite artists do not own their work ... There was something that happened years ago where I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music. That opportunity was not given to me and it was sold to somebody else. And so I just figured that I was the one who made this music first, I can just make again."

Since then, Swift now owns the master recordings of her first six albums, news she announced back in May 2025. And beyond the release of The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, Swift also announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce earlier this summer, so she and Meyers certainly have plenty to discuss.

Swifties are in for a treat this October as she's also slated to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6, marking her seventh visit to Studio 6B at 30 Rock.

How to watch Taylor Swift on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images/TAS Rights Management

Tune in on Wednesday, October 8 at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC to watch Swift's upcoming interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.