Taylor Swift Talks Her Giant Engagement Diamond & Marrying Travis Kelce: "He's My..."

Paper rings got nothing on Taylor Swift's actual enormous engagement ring from Travis Kelce.

During the "Life of a Showgirl" singer's October 6 Tonight Show interview, Swift spilled to Jimmy Fallon about her new album and her new fiancé, all while nearly blinding him with the rock on her finger. She gushed about the engagement ring, which Kelce had made by designer Kindred Lubeck.

"I look at it constantly," she admitted. "It doesn't feel in any way normal for me. I'm just sort of like, 'Oh, man! Whoa!'"

The ring is beautiful, of course, but that's not the only reason Swift can't take her eyes off of it.

"He's just my favorite person I have ever met, no offense to everyone else," she said of the Kansas City Chiefs player.

"The fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with everyday forever, that's the whole thing of it," Swift continued. "You look at [the ring] and you're like, 'I get to hang out with him forever,' and this represents that."

Travis Kelce used his New Heights podcast to distract Taylor Swift before proposing

Swift shared that said Kelce had the ring "for a really long time" before the proposal, which took place in a "secret garden oasis" in his backyard, right after she recorded an episode of his podcast New Heights.

"I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of like a distraction sort of ruse to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," she said.

Taylor Swift appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 8. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Every time he does the podcast, it's not like he blacks out all the windows, but it's fully blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house," she remembered. "I was like, 'He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that.' He's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast. He's like, 'My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you, I just really want this to be what you hoped it would be...' I've never seen this dude nervous, ever. He's professionally not a nervous person."

After the recording, Swift said she still hadn't figured out what was going on.

"He was like, 'Do you wanna go walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?' I'm like, 'I'm always gonna want to do that,'" she said. "And then I realized exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous, and it was the best possible case scenario."

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Swift's episode of New Heights may have been a big deal, but she did acknowledge that Fallon's appearance might have been a bigger deal.

"By the way, since I've done his podcast, they've won every game," he pointed out.

"Yeah, you know what? Don't think I didn't notice that," Swift laughed. "Let's not jinx anything, but it did happen, we have to acknowledge certain superstitious things that cause a streak of winning. It's game day, my head is very much there."

Unfortunately, that was the end of Fallon's lucky effect. While Swift was at The Tonight Show, The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, October 6, 31 to 28.