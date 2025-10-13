Taylor Swift & Caitlin Clark Celebrate Chiefs' Big Sunday Night Football Win

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift just celebrated her future husband's latest victory on the gridiron alongside one of the WNBA's biggest stars.

Last night, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs successfully fended off the Detroit Lions 30-17 for their third win of the season during the October 12 edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football — but that's not the only story coming out of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark attended the Chiefs vs. Lions Sunday Night Football game

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

It wasn't long into the broadcast that eagle-eyed viewers spotted a familiar face hanging out alongside Swift in a private box high above the field: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark!

The two women are arguably at the top of their respective industries. Swift has been on top of the music world for years, while Clark has already established herself as one of the premier players in the WNBA after a sensational 2024 rookie season and an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. What better pairing to cheer on Kelce and his teammates against the Lions, right? The two looked to be having a ton of fun together, hugging and celebrating every time Kelce came down with another catch.

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It wasn't the first time Clark attended a game at Arrowhead— she attended the Chiefs-Texans playoff showdown on January 18 with T-Swift and her parents.

In a May 2025 interview with ESPN, the 23-year-old Clark opened up about her relationship with the pop superstar and her family, and specifically called the "Bad Blood" singer "one of the sweetest people I've ever been around."

"Everybody says that when you meet her, but it's really true," Clark explained. "She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great."

As for what it's like up there watching games with one of the most recognizable people on Earth, Clark revealed that she and Swift interact like any regular fans would.

"We're just having normal conversations as any other person in Arrowhead Stadium that night," she revealed.

Fans can catch Caitlin Clark on NBC this upcoming WNBA season

Caitlin Clark, #22, of the Indiana Fever dribbles against the Golden State Valkyries in the first quarter at Chase Center on June 19, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Clark will be by T-Swift's side during future Chiefs home games, but sports fans don't have to wait much longer to catch their fill of the women's basketball star — Clark will be all over NBC's WNBA schedule this season.

As announced in July, basketball fans need look no further than USA Network, Peacock, and NBC for their fill of nonstop WNBA action for the foreseeable future. For the next 10 years, more than 50 WNBA regular-season and first-round playoff games each season will be broadcast across those networks, as well as three WNBA Finals (2026, '30, and '34) and the WNBA Semi-Finals games in 2026, '28, '30, '31, '32, '34, and '36.

In other words, the best way to witness Clark's ascent toward basketball immortality will be by tuning in to USA Network, Peacock, and NBC.

And while you await the return of the WNBA, get your hoops fix all season long with the NBA on NBC and Peacock, starting with the 2025 Season's tipoff doubleheader on October 21. This season, NBC Sports is bringing you up to 100 regular season NBA games across NBC and Peacock, including All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs, with coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights.