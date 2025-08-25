Your 1st Look at Taylor Kinney Filming Chicago Fire Season 14 Is Delightfully Goofy

Severide and Kidd Each Tell Boden What Happened at the House Fire | Chicago Fire | NBC

In an August 2025 Instagram video, Taylor Kinney helped hype up Chicago Fire Season 14 by being a total goofball.

How to Watch Watch the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

The quick vid shows the star — who's portrayed Kelly Severide since the show's first episode — in the front seat of a firetruck. At the exact moment the truck's horn goes off, Severide makes a funny face that breaks the tension. It's A+ work. Watch below.

Thankfully, the One Chicago summer hiatus is almost over, which means one thing: New episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are right around the corner.

"Severide. Squad. All in sync for Season 14 #ChicagoFire," the caption reads.

“This is home,” Kinney told TODAY about the city of Chicago in honor of Fire's 10th anniversary. “Times have changed, and the city has changed, and people have grown ... The city has been good to me. I love the city. I’ve gotten to know it through my work."

"It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022 about filming Chicago Fire. "It’s a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together.”

When does Chicago Fire come back?

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC are coming back sooner than you think. All three season premieres (for Med, Fire, and P.D.) are on Wednesday, October 1.

Here's the official Wednesday night schedule starting on that day:

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

As usual, episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are available to stream next day on Peacock.

The One Chicago shows may all be connected, but they're different when it comes to energy and tone. P.D. is more brooding, Fire is lighter, and Med is a healthy mix of both. As Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella on Fire) explained on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, even the shows' sets have different vibes. "When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly," she said. "It's very elegant and mature, and it fits the way you would be in a hospital."

"Then you go to P.D., and they're a little rougher," Mayo said. "They're kind, everybody's amazing. They'll take care of you, but you know, they expect you to be on your P's and Q's."

"And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant," she added.

