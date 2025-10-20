Taylor Kinney's Massive Angel Tattoo on His Back Is a Work of Art

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

A throwback video of Taylor Kinney has everything One Chicago fans could want — the actor shirtless and looking every bit of the iconic TV hunk he’s been for years. But it’s his jaw-dropping back tattoo that stands out the most!

In an aptly named 2013 video for People called “Taylor Kinney’s Sexy Shirtless Photo Shoot,” the longtime Chicago Fire star peeled back the curtain and spoke about what he considers “sexy” — while showing off his killer bod, of course. The entire interview is well worth watching for any Chi-hard, but the one topic that didn’t come up is his massive angel tattoo located on his back.

Viewers can catch a clear glimpse of the striking tattoo at the beginning of the video.

It’s a work of art — a gigantic angel with wings spreading out across Kinney's entire back, nearly reaching his shoulder blades.

See Taylor Kinney’s massive angel back tattoo here.

It’s one of the most impressive back tattoos fans have ever seen — and it only adds to the allure of the talented actor who’s brought Kelly Severide to life since the very beginning of Chicago Fire.

Taylor Kinney attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Taylor Kinney once agreed to be tattooed by an artist still in training

Kinney certainly doesn’t shy away from an opportunity for fresh ink. During a 2019 interview with Jam TV, where he discussed his life outside of Chicago Fire, Kinney revealed what went down during a visit with someone training to be a tattoo artist.

The star explained that he got inked by his friend's wife — the friend in question being his Chicago Fire co-star Joe Minoso, and the wife being former makeup artist Caitlin Murphy Miles.

Kinney revealed that he had no qualms about allowing Miles — who was still a tattoo artist in training at the time — to use his body as a testing ground.

"You can practice and try on synthetics and kind of other things, but nothing that's like real skin. So I was like, 'Well, I have some stuff that you can cover,'" Kinney explained before playfully adding, "So I was her first victim."

The result was a small tattoo based on a picture that was in his bathroom during his childhood of a man in a hammock on the beach.

As it turns out, Miles was a natural, and Kinney walked away from the visit with a tattoo he was proud of.

"She got a lot of referrals, so now she's kind of off to the races," Kinney said.