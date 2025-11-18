Chicago Fire Stars Taylor Kinney & David Eigenberg’s TikTok Fail Delights Fans

The co-stars stars may have struggled to stick the landing, but they still delivered some laughs.

As TikTok continues to rave over the viral remix of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap,” Chicago Fire fan favorites Taylor Kinney and David Eigenberg couldn't help but jump in on the trend.

While it's no secret that the Chicago Fire heroes have forged steel-tight bonds while saving the day each episode, the camaraderie is just as heartfelt behind the scenes as the close-knit Chicago Fire cast members make the most of their downtime. While filming Season 14 of Fire, Kinney and Eigenberg created a unique rendition of the “What’s Up?”/“Beez in the Trap" trend.

Sabrina Carpenter hopped on the trend on Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez performed the bit alongside 4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry, and countless other celebrities have gotten in on the joke. But move over, folks, because Kinney and Eigenberg delivered One Chicago gold.

In the clip, a fully-costumed Kinney kicks off with Perry's iconic vocals, nailing the lip-sync with the utmost concentration as Severide. But as the camera panned to Firehouse 51 veteran Eigenberg, he missed his cue and proceeded to instantly fumble the lip-sync battle while excitedly dancing along. Despite missing his mark drastically, Eigenberg was beaming while excitedly mumbling along with Minaj's lyrics.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 4; Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 1. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

After Miranda Rae Mayo captured the hilarious behind-the-scenes moment, Chicago Fire Chief Lighting Technician Anthony Lullo shared the video with fans on his Instagram. The post soon captured hundreds of likes from Chihards entertained by Eigenberg's valiant attempt.

David Eigenberg says the Chicago Fire cast laughs "hard every day"

From humorous TikTok videos to iconic pranks on co-stars, Chihards never get tired of the Firehouse 51 heroes sharing glimpses into their on-set shenanigans, which are often a humorous vibe shift from the nail-biting action sequences that keep us on the edge. Just because the Chicago Fire stars are filming high-stakes drama and blazing infernos doesn't mean they don't delight in the opportunity to goof around with their One Chicago family.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Eigenberg told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

In an interview on the official One Chicago Podcast hosted by Chicago P.D. producer Brian Luce, Eigenberg explained that the Chicago Fire cast embraces a "low-grade sense of humor” on the set of the NBC nail-biter. He also revealed that upon Miranda Rae Mayo's Season 4 introduction as Firehouse 51 leader Stella Kidd, she immediately joined in on the behind-the-scenes tomfoolery.

“When she first showed up, she threw me to the ground and jumped on top of me and did some other stuff to me, and I looked up and everyone, we were laughing so hard," Eigenberg recalled. "She started it. She buried me and I told everybody, I said, ‘She fits in.'”

