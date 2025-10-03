Every Law & Order Role Tawny Cypress Has Played Since 2003

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Tawny Cypress has carved out a Law & Order legacy as a member of the pantheon of guest stars who have brought their talents to the franchise more than once.

Law & Order has long built its reputation not only on gripping cases and sharp legal drama, but also on being a beacon for powerhouse guest stars, Cypress included. Known for her ability to embody complex characters, Cypress is one of the several stars who have appeared across multiple series in the Law & Order universe, showcasing her versatility in roles that always leave an impression. Nowadays, Law & Order fans can spot her in the original series as Attorney Erin Grassley, but she got her start in Dick Wolf's franchise long before crossing paths with the 27th Precinct.

With each Law & Order guest appearance, Cypress continues to reinforce the franchise's tradition of elevating the stakes with scene-stealing standouts. Check out all of Cypress' Law & Order roles, below.

Tawny Cypress as Attorney Erin Grassley in Law & Order Season 25, Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Which Law & Order series has Tawny Cypress appeared on? Cypress has made her way to several corners of the Law & Order universe, delivering performances across three different series. Cypress first hopped aboard in a 2003 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent ("Legion"), where she played a young woman named Louisa Iberra, who crossed paths with Detectives Goren and Eames as they investigated a gang of bicycle thieves led by a murderous leader. Cypress returned to the Law & Order universe in 2008 to guest star in Law & Order: SVU Season 9, Episode 16 ("Undercover") as Shawna. The SVU episode is a certified must-watch after Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) jeopardized her safety to go undercover in a prison. Since 2024, Cypress has recurred on the original Law & Order as Defense Attorney Erin Grassley, where she has duked it out with the 27th Precinct's ADAs Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi).

Tawny Cypress' attorney Erin Grassley runs a tight case on Law & Order

Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price and Tawny Cypress as Attorney Erin Grassley in Law & Order Season 25, Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

So far, Cypress has guest starred in two episodes of Law & Order: Season 23, Episode 5 ("Last Dance") and Season 25, Episode 2 ("Hindsight"). Cypress first made her debut as the whip-smart defense attorney Grassley after a murder resulted in two primary suspects: a street vendor and a tech billionaire. DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) had to pull some major maneuvers to make the case, and Cypress had the squad feeling the heat.

Grassley returned in Season 25 after a teenager was murdered in a park after spreading an AI-edited nude of his classmate around school. Cypress represented the young girl convicted of murder, successfully suppressing the girl's confession and spinning the premeditated attack as a self-defense claim. Price and Maroun were left scrambling for more evidence, nearly losing a conviction thanks to Grassley's calculated defense.

Tawny Cypress' other TV shows and movies

Tawny Cypress as Attorney Erin Grassley and Rob Benedict as Scott Kelton in Law & Order Season 23, Episode 5. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Nowadays, many know Cypress for her role as the enigmatic Taissa in the smash drama series Yellowjackets, but she boasts a multi-decade career of must-see hits.

A television titan since 2000, Cypress has held recurring roles in series like The Unforgettable, House of Cards, Rescue Me, Army Wives, and Heroes. Cypress played Nez Rowan on NBC's The Blacklist, and reprised the role in its spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption. Outside of Law & Order and Yellowjackets, some of Cypress' recent projects include guest appearances in series like The Equalizer and Billions.

Watch Cypress' Law & Order appearances by streaming episodes on Peacock, the perfect place for a marathon of all your favorite Dun Dun hits.