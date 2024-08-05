Olympic Sprinter Wins 200m Race While Wearing Spongebob Socks (VIDEO)

At the Paris Olympics, Tarsis Orogot hit the track with matching SpongeBob socks, using quirky footwear to keep the competition fun and light-hearted.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ugandan sprinter Tarsis Orogot not only showcased his impressive performance in the men’s 200-meter preliminary heat, but also turned heads with his standout choice of footwear.

While his athletic prowess on the track was undeniable, his bold, unconventional socks truly captivated the audience, making his debut a memorable spectacle both on and off the track. Competing at the Stade de France, Orogot delivered a powerful performance that saw him accelerate from a tight race through the midway point to a decisive victory in the final stretch. Orogot triumphed in heat 2 of the men’s 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday evening, clocking 20.32 seconds. He edged out the Bahamas’ Wanya McCoy, who finished at 20.35 seconds, to secure a spot in the semifinals. Brazilian Renan Correa took third place with 20.41 seconds, while Jamaican Andrew Hudson came fourth with 20.53 seconds.

RELATED: U.S. Olympian Struggling with Rent Gets Help from Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanion

His SpongeBob Socks

Uganda's Tarsis Gracious Orogot crosses the finish line in the men's 200m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on August 5, 2024. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Orogot, 21, races for the University of Alabama and is making his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. He's standing out in a unique way: with his eye-catching socks.

While Orogot’s athletic prowess was impressive, his choice of socks truly stole the show. The sprinter wore bright, SpongeBob-themed socks, adding a touch of playful personality to his race. The selection of footwear featuring SpongeBob SquarePants resonated with fans online and provided a refreshing contrast to the often-intense atmosphere of the Olympic competition.

Spongebob socks so you know heâs ready â¼ï¸



Tarsis Orogot speeds into the 200m semifinal. #ParisOlympics

ðº NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/xWFqTQ6WIy — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

The athlete is the first Ugandan male sprinter to compete at the Olympic Games since Davis Kamoga won bronze in the men’s 400-meter race at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Additionally, Orogot is the first Ugandan sprinter to race in the 200 meters since Francis Ogola competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. His presence at the Games represents a significant moment for Ugandan sports and inspires a new generation of athletes.

Fans can see Orogot on the track when he competes in the semifinals on Wednesday.