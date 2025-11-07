How Taran Killam and Jenn Lyon’s “Good Chemistry” Changed the Focus of Stumble

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stumble's creators share how Taran Killam and Jenn Lyon led to them "using their [characters'] relationship a lot" on the NBC sitcom.

Cheerleading may be at the heart of NBC’s new comedy Stumble, but the chemistry between the lead actors played a big role in finding another sweet focus of the show.

Stumble creators and showrunners (and siblings) Jeff and Liz Astrof opened up to NBC Insider about the special dynamic they found between Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam and Jenn Lyon (Claws) after the audition process.

The actors play opposite each other on the new mockumentary sitcom as cheerleading coach Courteney Potter and her husband Boon E. Potter. Courteney is a former cheerleader who grew up to be tied for the winningest cheer coach in college history but who loses her job after a video of her partying with her team surfaces. Since Courteney can’t get rid of her competitive side, she starts over at a small, hilariously-hard-to-pronounce, junior college.

Desperate to continue her winning streak as a coach, Courteney puts together an unlikely squad including a quarterback, a narcoleptic college student, and a kleptomaniac.

Keep reading to learn more about Courteney and Boon and how Lyon and Killam helped alter the show and their characters' dynamics.

Jeff — who along with his sister Liz, is also a writer and executive producer on Stumble — marveled at how well Lyon has embodied the lead role on the comedy series.

“It’s all around the Courteney character, who was obviously the hardest to find, and then we saw Jenn Lyon,” Jeff told NBC Insider. “She’s so this character.”

Lyon and Killam actually auditioned for their respective roles separately, Liz pointed out, but once they began acting together, it changed the scope of Stumble.

How Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam’s Stumble characters are “couples' goals”

“Going back to the characters, what was amazing is the chemistry you find in shooting them together because we auditioned them separately,” Liz told NBC Insider. “And Taran and Jenn have such good chemistry — that was never going to be the focus of the show — and now they’re totally couples’ goals, and what we wanted to do from the beginning was like Friday Night Lights, Tami and Coach Taylor, and you never worry about them breaking up."

Courteney and Boon were high-school sweethearts and while Courteney coaches cheer, Boon coaches football for Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, the school his wife was canned from. The supportive husband is a cheerleader of sorts when it comes to rooting for his leading lady.

"The love between [Courteney and Boon] is so amazing and they're just couples' goals," Liz said. "And their chemistry is so fantastic that we're using their relationship a lot."

Other series regulars include Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy as members of Courteney's newly-assembled cheer squad at Headltston, the junior college where she landed her next gig. Kristin Chenoweth is in a recurring guest star role as Tammy Istiny, Courtney's former assistant coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College.

Stumble premieres Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.