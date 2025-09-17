Sylvester Stallone Admits He Tried to Give His Daughter Scarlet Acting Advice

Sylvester Stallone occasionally just can't help himself when it comes to passing his acting wisdom down to his daughter, who also happens to be his co-star.

The Rocky actor plays the titular role in mafia show Tulsa King with Samuel L. Jackson, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and 23-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone, who plays barista and stable hand Spencer. The proud dad admitted to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he sometimes couldn't resist giving his kid some parental advice about their shared profession.

"On set, do you ever go up to her and go, 'Honey, I would probably do it this way, or look that way?'" Fallon asked.

"I did," Sylvester Stallone said. "I did, until she said, 'I think I got it, Dad.' I mean, basically she was raised on a movie set. This is her world. And she just took to it, because it's a certain kind of hunger and need to want to do this — because it's not easy."

The action star, a father of five, went on to explain that so much of performing is thinking, "I hope it works tonight, I hope it works tonight."

"Not to say that any of you couldn't do it," he added. "It's just you got to try it and see if it feels natural."

"I mean, I'm starting to learn from her," Stallone said. "She's so good."

In addition to appearing on Tulsa King since 2022, Scarlet Stallone also appeared alongside Nicolas Cage and Heather Graham in the 2025 western Gunslingers,

Sylvester Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend amfAR Las Vegas Presented by Paramount at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone shared his Rocky-inspired advice for succeeding in life

Stallone would certainly know, as he's been a major player in Hollywood since he starred in 1976's Rocky and knows a lot about striving for success. In October, he's releasing an autobiography called The Steps, a title that draws from the iconic Rocky staircase scene as a metaphor for life.

"It became a very famous scene, but I thought it was also a great name for a biography about the steps you make in your life to arrive, because trust me, I had zero going," he explained to Fallon, also recounting how the now-iconic shot was legally-dubious and originally found him carrying his dog up the Philadelphia Museum of Art stairs. "You gotta get to a point where, like, am I going to win or is life going to win? It's a battle. It's a punchout, and it's not easy because you're always under the gun. No one ever really gets ahead of it, but it's the fight you put up that gets you where you want to go. So you just got to keep punching."

The Steps will be released on October 23, 2025.