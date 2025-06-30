Susan Boyle's Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Could Easily Be Her Identical Twin

This photo will have Susan Boyle fans seeing double.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

April 2011 marked a special day for the Got Talent singing sensation. It's when the world-famous Madame Tussauds museum revealed the newest addition to its Blackpool, England location: a stunning wax figure of Boyle herself. The star was in attendance that day to give fans everywhere confirmation of just how accurate the wax figure is. It really does look like Boyle's identical twin! The only thing the museum couldn't capture was Boyle's unbelievable voice.

The "real" Boyle in the photo is wearing a light-colored outfit; the wax figure is wearing black. But don't feel bad if you couldn't tell which was which. The wax figure is that good.

Susan Boyle poses for photos alongside her new wax figure at the official launch of the new Madame Tussauds venue in Blackpool on April 19, 2011 in Blackpool, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Since the 2009 Britain's Got Talent Audition that made her a household name, Susan Boyle has released eight albums, put her own spin on countless popular songs, and even performed for the Pope in Vatican City. She recently revealed a new, chic blonde bob haircut that is perfect for the summer. Oh, and Boyle has returned to the studio for the first time since suffering a stroke in 2022. Fans can't wait to see what new music she has up her sleeve.

Susan Boyle's impact on AGT Judge Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Susan Boyle on America's Got Talent "Champions One" Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

It's been over 15 years since Simon Cowell first heard Boyle sing — and it's a moment the music mogul will always remember. During a 2023 episode of AGT, Cowell told show Host Terry Crews that he'll "never forget" Boyle's legendary Audition.

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Soaring Cover of "The Impossible Dream" Is a Vocal Tour-De-Force

"I was having a terrible, terrible day, and I remember saying, 'I really, really hope she's not gonna sing,' because there were so many bad singers that day and I thought, 'I just can't take another one,'" Cowell explained. "Our expectations were quite low, but she is the perfect example of 'never judge a book by its cover.'"

Susan Boyle's performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" resonated with the world.

"She is just the most incredible person," Cowell, who's now friends with Boyle, continued. "This was a lady who lived on her own in Scotland, and she came on the show and everything changed. Because up until that point, there was a perception that you had to look this way, or be this age, and she just changed the rulebook. Full stop."

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Dreamy High Notes Singing "Lilac Wine" Will Leave You Breathless